IV HIGH: SHS baseball players appreciate coach’s philosophy

EL CENTRO — There's a lot more to baseball than pitching, catching and hitting a ball. Philosophy and mindset no less important to success.
The coach of the Southwest High School baseball team, Matthew Redden, started coaching in 2011.
“Baseball is a challenging sport to play, and some don’t understand the difficulties of hitting a baseball,” said Redden. “When you’re trying to hit a round baseball with a round bat that is being thrown at you, it can be hard.”
Players Redden has coached along the years have taught him some lessons, too, which he said has helped him grow as a person and as a coach.
“They teach me so much every year,” he said. “They taught me to not be so serious and to kind of loosen up and to enjoy because my guys are fun. I learned to relax and remember that they are still kids, and it helps me to become a better teacher and a better dad towards my kids. I learn from them every day.”
Redden said he wants to teach his players how to be respectful and the best version of themselves because it is more than just baseball; it is about real life, too.
“I want them to be successful citizens of society at some point," he said. "Being honest, working hard, and being respectful ... are things that I expect from them. They are kids who are going to make mistakes. They are going to slip up and they are going to be immature, but as long as they are aiming towards those things, they are heading in the right direction.”
Herick Gutierrez, a 17-year-old junior said that Redden’s philosophies encouraged him to join the team.
“What encouraged me to play baseball at Southwest was just how the program carries itself, and how Coach Redden challenges us to get better not just for a game at the high school level, but at the college level.”
Helping each other out in that process of learning how to play baseball can bring people together and create bonds, he said.
“Baseball is not just a sport or a game; it’s a brotherhood," Gutierrez said. "It will help you become not just a better player but a better person, and the game can also help you with stress and how to handle it cause it can get stressful.”
Chance Bermudez, a 15-year-old freshman, also said Redden’s coaching style and the sense of family made him want to join the team.
“The coaching and great reputation that the school has is what made me want to come here,” said Bermudez. “I would tell someone that is interested in joining baseball that they need to work hard if they want to make an impact, and you can accomplish anything that you put your mind to."
