IV HIGH: Southwest cheerleaders CIF Champions

The Southwest competitive cheer team has said that cheer is more than just sideline cheer, and when it comes to competitions, it requires a lot of training that is rigorous just like any other sport.
Only two years ago, CIF recognized cheerleading as an official sport, and many cheerleaders said they waited for too long. In December 2021, SHS cheer competed at the CIF San Diego Sectional, where they placed first in the Advanced Coed Division D1, making the team the 2021 CIF-SDS champions. They went on to the CIF State Cheerleading Invitational in February and placed second.
Southwest cheer Coach Julio De Leon said he sees the hard work that goes into cheer and knows the amount of determination and willpower that goes into the sport.
¨When people think of cheerleading they automatically think of shaking their poms and doing football games,¨ said De Leon. ¨Cheerleading, it's more that. It requires a lot of hard work and dedication. It requires more technique and excellent skill execution than any other sport. Cheerleading is intensely competitive. It involves throwing, catching, spinning, and flipping, which all involve physical exertion.¨
De Leon said the competitive team participated in the Universal Cheerleaders Association meet in Manhattan Beach, Calif., where they won first place in the Small Coed Division and second place in the Small Coed Division for traditional routine.
De Leon said there are many differences between sideline cheer and competitive cheer.
¨At Southwest High School sideline cheer, it is our job to pump up the school spirit, participate in community events and cheer for football, basketball, and wrestling during their season,¨ said De Leon. ¨The competition team requires a lot of commitment and extra practice outside of sideline practice in order to prepare for their competition season.¨
De Leon said one can be a part of the competition team by invite only, and invitees need to be able to do a standing tuck or standing handspring, running tumbling to a tuck, layout or full. They also need a positive attitude, a lot of energy, commitment and dedication.
Southwest cheerleader and team co-captain Sadie Lehnhardt, 17, has been in cheer since early adolescence and said she is excited that cheer is recognized as a CIF sport.
¨It´s very cool for cheer to be a CIF sport. I love how it´s being recognized and appreciated as the interesting, difficult and intense sport that it is,¨ said Lehnhardt. ¨Something that I´ve been involved in my whole life being appreciated is super cool.¨
Lehnhardt said that the work that goes into being a cheerleader is rigorous and it requires a lot of trust within a team to make every routine look good.
¨The routines we do are the hardest cardio you can imagine, and you have to work your way up to tip-top shape to be able to get through a full-out routine,¨ said Lehnhardt. ¨Teamwork is incredibly important because cheer isn't an individual sport, and if I make a mistake, it affects my whole team.¨
Southwest senior and cheerleader Angel Mendez, 18, said he believes the stigma around cheer makes people think it is only dancers on the sidelines, but competitive cheer proves it is much more than that.
¨Competitive cheer is a whole other world than what you usually see at games,¨ said Mendez. “It is physically demanding, and we train as much as any other sport does.¨
Mendez said that the conditioning within cheer is just as intense as any other sport.
¨When it comes to defying gravity, when it comes to tumbling there is so much training,¨ said Mendez.
Junior Isabella Franco, 17, said she has been in competitive cheer since she was 7 years old.
¨It feels nice to have the recognition we deserve. Having CIF recognition makes people know we are an actual sport and not just cheering for other teams and looking good on the sidelines,¨ said Franco.
Franco said the amount of teamwork needed for a cheer team is just as much support as any other CIF sport would need.
“Teamwork is important in cheer because it's a total team sport. If you fall, that’s points off for the whole team. It’s not just a you thing,¨ said Franco.
