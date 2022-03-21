The Southwest High School library is more in the daily lives of students than simply a place to find a book.
Students have been taking advantage of the library to study, connect with friends, and take some time for themselves during a busy school day.
“It provides a quiet environment where I can focus on my work,” said senior Joshua Gonzalez, 17.
Students use the library in different ways. To some, the library is just what you need to start a school morning.
“I do schoolwork and it’s very calming and helps me reflect on myself,” said junior Itzel Alberto, 16. “It gives a fresh start to my morning.”
Other students utilize the library as a place to get assignments and work done without any distractions.
“It provides a quiet environment where I can focus on my work,” Gonzalez said.
“It’s beneficial for academic performance because it opens doors to creativity and in-depth knowledge because of the learning environment,” Alberto said.
“I am pleased with the students embracing the library," said SHS Librarian David Henderson. "Around 50 to 60 students come preparing for their school day.”
Henderson said the library is heavily used during lunch hours as well. However, sometimes the library is closed due to standardized testing so it is also open before and after school.
“Students have embraced using the library for their educational purposes,” he said.
Of course, the books remain an important draw as well, and for Henderson, a key consideration is to have a book acquisition program than accounts for student interests.
“I want students to read what they love to read,” he explained. “I try to buy what students want to read. I hate being told to read a book. I listen to students and teachers and buy what they love. For example, I’m creating a virtual library for Desert Oasis and Phoenix Rising so I buy what the students want.”
So far, Henderson has ordered 225 new books, with more to come.
The new books come from federal funding and Rauna Fox, assistant superintendent in charge of educational services, who is an advocate for supporting literacy services.
“I support literacy because it opens a world of opportunities, experiences and knowledge for students who may not have those experiences elsewhere,” Fox said. “Literacy promotes discussion and often challenges students to think critically or to see things from someone else's perspective. I want students to find books that represent themselves so they can take a break from screen time and view things from a different perspective.”
The library hopes to promote new opportunities and encourage students to explore their imagination by starting a new chapter.
“My goals in supporting student literacy are that they will not be complacent in thinking there is only one way to believe, think, act or be, '' Fox said. “I want them to know that the world is large, beautiful, different and that everyone and everything can be explored and investigated in books, whether those books are digital, audio, or in print.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.