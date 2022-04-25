IV HIGH: Southwest High School prom to be held at Cheval Farm

For the first time, the Southwest High School prom will be held outdoors due to COVID-19 precautions.
The junior class chose to hold the prom at Cheval Farm, 346 Larsen Road, with a Midnight Garden theme on April 30.
Cheval Farm will be providing the décor, and there will also be a dancefloor, DJ, a tri-tip or chicken dinner, and pictures by Monarch Photography.
Junior class board member Ashley Padilla, 16, said the prom committee has been planning additional surprises that they are excited for students to see.
¨We have high expectations for this prom because we put so much time and work into it," she said, "and so far, after talking to the venue´s people that work there we've come up with really great ideas and really different ideas. "We definitely have a lot more room than an inside venue with it being outside it gives us more freedom and makes everyone more comfortable as well."
Seniors are especially excited that they are getting a prom after two years have passed without one.
Southwest High School senior Daniela Rodriguez, 18, said she hopes to have a good experience at this year´s prom because she’s dreamed of going to a prom like she has seen on TV and in movies. She said she doesn't mind that prom will be held outdoors, as long as everyone has a good time.
¨At least I can say I've gone to a prom," she said. ¨I'll just wear more comfortable heels and look at the weather to prepare myself for whether it will be cold or hot and that will determine what hairstyle I will do. ¨
Alexandra Zaragoza, 17, said she is excited to go to Cheval Farm for her senior prom and enjoys the scenic outdoors as a venue.
¨I've been to Cheval Farm once, and from what I've seen, it's a nice, open place where everyone can enjoy the outside and greenery area,¨ she said.
Zaragoza said she loves the chosen theme for the prom, especially since it is outdoors. There will be greenery makes the "Midnight Garden" theme even more appropriate.
"For seniors, prom is even more special since it's a celebration for us growing up, making our first steps into adulthood," Zaragoza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.