IV HIGH: Southwest offers free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, families

In October, Southwest High School began offering COVID-19 testing on campus for all students, staff and family members as a way to help prevent the spread of the disease on campus.
Testing is available Monday through Friday every week from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM located at Southeast High School, near Tech 2 in the storage yard. Testing is free for all students and staff, and students can even register their family members.
International Baccalaureate English teacher Rebecca Scott said she feels that offering on-site testing will help to curb the transmission of Covid-19 on our campuses and will help those who are anxious about being on campus to feel more confident.
“If a student or staff member is exposed to someone who has Covid, they can be tested immediately, and if they test positive, their family members can also be tested, free of charge,” said Scott. “That way, we can find people who are positive more quickly and get them quarantined before they can transmit it to others.”
Before getting tested students must complete a quick registration process at https://school.covidclinic.org/ in which they fill out various questions regarding their health to guarantee their well-being before getting tested.
Danae Flores, a 16-year old junior said that Covid-19 testing on campus is a benefit for anyone who wants to get tested due to the fact that it is an isolated area where exposure will not be an issue.
“I think Covid testing on campus is a really good idea because sometimes students who feel the necessity to take a test do not know where to go and take it,” said Flores. “I feel that it is very convenient to have it more secure in an environment where Covid is being measured.”
Junior Leyna Lopez, 16, said she thinks that offering Covid-19 testing on campus is good resource that can give students a sense of security.
“It’s not a perfect thing, nothing is, but it’s the best thing we can do. It definitely is a benefit to everyone on campus,” she said.
Luis Wong, also a junior, said that he thinks offering free Covid-19 testing creates a safer environment for everyone.
“It prevents a rise in cases and protects schools and other communities alike,” he said.
