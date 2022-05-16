IV HIGH: Southwest principal Matt Phillips prepares for retirement

After spending over three decades in the educational system, Southwest High Principal Matt Phillips is retiring after the 2021-2022 academic year.
As Phillips’ academic career comes to an end, he reflected on his time as a principal and an educator.
“I will miss spending time with teachers, staff and students,” Phillips said. “I love high school,”
Out of his 31 years working in education, eight of those years were spent teaching English.
“I love teaching, and as principal, you become a teacher-leader,” Phillips said.
Phillips shared some of his plans for retirement.
“I plan to travel and pursue my hobbies: gardening and cooking,” Phillips said.
In addition to his hobbies, he said he plans to spend quality time with his wife, two sons and his grandchild.
Southwest math teacher David Lopez said, “I think he really helped me enjoy teaching.”
Lopez added that Phillips “still has that fire.”
Senior Jeanette Gonzalez, 18, also said that Phillips is very involved with the school.
“He has made a difference in my life by acknowledging sports and showing his appreciation towards it,” Gonzalez said.
As a multi-sport athlete, Gonzalez said that Phillips is always at games no matter what season, and always gives positive feedback.
“He makes me feel noticed,” Gonzalez said.
Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela said Phillips “always has that [positive] outlook on situations that he has to deal with.”
Valenzuela said he notices that Phillips always tries to be positive with students and staff.
“He’s always trying to provide the best for all of us,” Valenzuela said.
Phillips had this advice for Southwest's next principal: “Take the time to learn about each and every program,” he said. “Dedicate yourself to supporting programs.”
