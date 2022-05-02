IV HIGH: Students beautify Southwest High School

EL CENTRO — As the seasons changed, marigolds, lavender and pansies bloomed around Southwest High School because students took the initiative to beautify their campus.
Jackie Valadez, who is a teacher for the Southwest Academy for Careers in Health Science, said her SACHS students came up with the idea to improve the planter outside of her classroom, K-52.
“The students removed all the overgrown grass, placed a grass barrier, added soil and planted flowers. The students who helped with the planter are Yanira, German, Mario and Steven. Then, the students suggested we improve the planters all around SHS,” Valadez said.
The students' vision to improve their campus sparked the idea of a campus beautification day during Saturday school. More than 120 students participated. They included members of student groups such as SACHS, Health Occupations Students of America, Culinary Arts, Yearbook, Key Club, Advancement Via Individual Determination, International Baccalaureate, and Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts Dance (SAVAPA).
There are many activities held at Southwest High School in which students may engage to keep their school clean.
“Students who'd like to be part of the continued efforts for school beatification can participate in activities such as the after school ARC Gardening Club, Key Club Recycling project, and joining any future Saturday School Campus Beautification days,” Valadez said.
Allison Grijalva, a 17-year-old junior, is in the SAVAPA Dance program and one of the students who volunteered.
“I wanted to participate in the beautification because it was an opportunity to bond with my friends while doing something fun for the community at the same time,” Grijalva said. “If students come to a school that is clean and beautiful, it makes us enjoy the environment around us as well as wanting to go to school.”
Aliyah Ramirez, a 16-year-old sophomore, is also in the SAVAPA Dance program. She said she enjoyed taking part in making Southwest a cleaner place.
“My favorite part was going around campus and picking up trash,” Ramirez said. “I never realized there was such an abundant amount of trash, and it made me realize that we need to do this more often.”
Isabella Guillen, a 16-year-old sophomore in the SAVAPA program, said she enjoyed unleashing her creative side by painting positive messages on rocks that were placed in the planters.
“The beautification made an impact on our school because I heard many students compliment the kind messages on the rocks and the colorful flowers that were planted,” Guillen said.
“Students should care about their school environment because it is their school. By taking pride in the place where they learn, play and socialize, students can take ownership of their campus space,” Valadez said.
