IV HIGH: Students share their study secrets

Your teacher is reviewing all the topics you've learned in class so far. Suddenly, you have a gut feeling you’re going to have a test. You’re handed a study guide. You will need a good strategy to prepare.
Southwest students have a variety of ways to study and prepare for class, using both traditional methods and digital tools.
Maria T. Mendez, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher at Southwest High School, specializes in teaching students how to organize, study, and have college and career readiness.
Mendez gives students suggestions about setting good structural studying habits.
“You have to have a place to study. You have to set a schedule. Be consistent on your schedule,” Mendez said.
Some students struggle and cannot focus because it’s hard to connect personally to the academic subject.
“My hardest challenge about studying is focusing and trying to find the material interesting,” said junior Itzel Alberto, 16.
Jocelyn Camacho uses the subheadings for each chapter to help guide her time management. She divides the text into columns and tackles each, one at a time.
“What I do is put my phone away. I set everything. I put a timer — each column is 15 minutes. I also take a five-minute break,” said senior Jocelyn Camacho, 17.
Students share websites and apps that help them understand and study their material. Students said they find using resources helps them improve their study skills.
“I like Quizlet — it’s a good website — and Google Scholar — it helps me get the best information,” said senior Vivian Brodell, 17.
Each student studies for different amounts of time. Depending on the situation, students analyze how long they must study in order to achieve good results.
“The most I study for is two hours. I study for two hours for something big. If it’s something small like a quiz I study for half an hour,” Camacho said.
Over time, studying has evolved with technology. Students can study using hands-on materials such as flashcards, notes, etc. Or students can study with digital helps such as websites or apps.
“I’d say flashcards [are helpful] because it repeats stuff. I find hands-on studying more efficient as a visual learner. If I study with a computer, I get distracted,” Alberto said.
Mendez said she has noticed the biggest struggle students face is listening to music while studying.
“I know people like to listen to music. If you listen to music it shouldn’t have any lyrics. You should listen to classical music,” Mendez said.
Mendez suggests an effective studying method students can use to show great results.
Mendez teaches her AVID class to take Cornell notes, which divides the information into different columns to help students record information from the text as well as practice meta-cognition by recording their questions, thoughts and reactions to what they read.
Mendez said that by using Cornell notes, students are “annotating and studying, reviewing notes” all at the same time. She also said she noticed her senior AVID students prefer hands-on studying methods.
“Seniors want to see a printed copy of an agenda. Seniors write and annotate on the agenda. They review their binder and annotate and make notes. They do the agenda, notes and study,” Mendez said.
However, Mendez said she is seeing a shift, as the younger students, like the freshmen, prefer digital tools over hard copies.
But no matter how they study, students must apply discipline and find their motivation.
“Students have goals and put in time and effort. They have to have academic goals. Because nothing is for free,” Mendez said.
