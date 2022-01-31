EL CENTRO — The first thing one is likely to hear is the bass warming up and down the scales and a casual bang on the drum to accompany it. Then comes the sound of voices, as the boys discuss their new creation.
“Maybe we should put a B7 here?” one of them says as he plucks the guitar strings.
These are the sounds of birth pangs, a new band being born after about six months of planning.
Keys and synth player Nathan Rodriguez, 14, who is already a musical composer, described how creating music with a group gives off a distinct feeling compared to composing alone.
“It’s a little more relaxed and focused when I compose music alone, but when I can write music in a group I think it creates a different energy that solo music can’t replicate,” he said.
Rodriguez, who was one of the key reasons the band was formed, said his main goals are to enjoy the time spent and create something special.
“I want to have a good time and make unique music while doing so. Being able to expand my knowledge of musical composition with my friends feels like a golden opportunity,” he said.
Rodriguez said that mixing music with instruments can give a new spin on the type of music he makes, and the type of music the band will make together.
“I would say that playing in person would change the music I make because I normally don’t use many live instruments in my music,” he said.
“I think good chemistry between all the members would be helpful," he added. "I also believe that what is necessary for us to succeed would be creativity.”
Bassist Elijah Cisneros, 14, said his experience joining the band as a bassist and applying his skills to a group setting.
“Joining the band allowed me to bring my skills to the table and show what I can do as a bassist,” he said.
Cisneros said playing in a unit is easier for him than playing alone because the flow of the music helps him adapt.
“It’s easier to play with others because you can stay on tempo easier,” he said. “Listening to how the others are playing lets me adapt in a new way so I can be even more creative.”
Cisneros said good communication is needed as a band to keep a stable connection.
“Good communication and skill are really important in my opinion because having good communication with the band helps build synergy so you can play better together,” he said. “I also think we all need to be skilled so we don’t weigh each other down.”
Drummer Eric Salorio, 14, said playing in the band can lead to many experiences for himself and the others.
“I have always felt like I was good at playing with others and playing with friends proved to be a fun and beneficial opportunity,” he said.
Salorio said he believes communication is essential in growing together as a healthy band.
“We all need to agree as a band on what we plan to do and what we want to play,” said Salorio. “We need to communicate with each other so we don’t have any differences that might affect the way we play together.”
Salorio said his goal for the band is to get enough popularity so they can travel and share their music with others across the country.
“I hope we gain enough fans to play for them and travel around the world for the people that might support us in the future,” he said.
After playing with the other band members, Salorio said how playing with a group provides a different way to play.
“Playing with people makes the experience more fun because you have the incentive to focus on the others,” he said. “That way I don’t fall behind and I can direct my focus to play synergized, whereas playing alone you only focus on yourself.”
Melody guitarist Francisco Garcia, 14, shared his own motivation for joining the group.
“I can play with our band and enjoy the times we can play together and make something that can be unique to us,” he said.
Garcia said that he wants their music to be successful in the future so they can all look back on a happy memory.
“I hope our music becomes successful so we can enjoy all the time we shared together when we’re older,” he said.
Garcia said he is willing to put in all the effort he can so the band can succeed while also learning how to improve his skills as a guitarist as time goes on.
“I’m willing to show up every time we meet up and try my hardest to play along and learn new things in the process,” he said.
Garcia said he believes that because of the ties the members have with each other, it will be a better experience trying to better themselves as a band.
“We are really social and we have a good connection, so we can put in the work together as a group. If we really try to accomplish something, I’m positive we can,” he said.
Cisneros said that beginning a band can help musicians expand their knowledge while having a good time together. A band can allow people to find their creativity.
“Opportunities haven’t arisen in a long time for me, playing in a band with my friends allows me to express my passions with like-minded people,” he said.
