IVC names Johnson interim president/superintendent

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Lennor M. Johnson as interim superintendent/president for the college.
Johnson most recently has served as vice president of student services and equity. He will oversee the college’s operations while the board searches for a replacement for Dr. Martha Garcia, who recently accepted the role of superintendent/president at College of the Desert in Palm Desert.
IVC said in a release Johnson’s experience in higher education spans more than 24 years. He has dedicated his career to helping students achieve their educational goals and closing equity gaps.
Since coming to Imperial Valley College as dean of student services in 2016, Johnson has played an integral role in the growth and development of the prison program, dual enrollment, the food pantry, student housing, and other programs designed to address the unique needs of students who are considered foster youth, disabled, formerly-incarcerated, homeless and other disproportionately impacted populations, the release said.
Johnson reportedly has secured millions of dollars in grant funding to expand services for IVC students.
“Dr. Johnson demonstrates an unwavering commitment to helping underserved students overcome barriers to achieve their academic and career goals, something that is evident throughout his professional career,” IVC Trustee and Board President Fr. Mark Edney said. “We are delighted to continue the work of serving our students with Dr. Johnson leading the college.”
Before joining IVC, Johnson served in several leadership capacities within the higher education sector, including campus director, dean, graduate curriculum chair, professor, director of community relations and academic Advisor.
As campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, he served as the chief executive Officer over two campuses (Bayshore and Milwaukee). As dean at Robert Morris University, he provided leadership in successfully repositioning the university to increase access of first generation, veterans, athletes, out-of-state and international students. He also assisted the university in increasing full-time enrollment from 3,800 to 7,800 within five years. As a chair and professor, he researched, developed and taught several undergraduate and graduate level courses in the areas of business, change leadership, marketing and education.
“I am optimistic about this upcoming academic year and believe Dr. Martha Garcia has built a solid foundation and I intend to build on it,” Johnson said. “My hopes and vision is to bring staff, faculty and students back on campus safely, eliminate barriers to students’ success, expand and strengthen community partnerships and increase enrollment. IVC has amazing faculty, staff and administrators who are all committed to students’ and the community’s success, which makes all things possible. I am extremely excited and humbled by this opportunity and would like to thank the board of trustees for this opportunity to continue to serve our students and community.”
Johnson belongs to Imperial Rotary Club and is a participant in the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, where he advocates for education reform and economic development, particularly for minority communities. He was a founding board member of Elevation Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to help at-risk youth obtain the education, skills, employment and community connections necessary to lead successful lives. Throughout his career, he has mentored countless individuals to help them grow and develop into productive citizens.
Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University, a master’s degree in business administration from Governors State University and a doctorate in education from Argosy University.
He also served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has two children and resides in Imperial.
