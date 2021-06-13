IMPERIAL — Although many of this year’s Imperial Valley College graduates spent little time on campus over the past 15 months, about 500 of them made sure they were there Saturday morning for the school’s drive-thru commencement.
Due to the nature of the event, which included a queue of vehicles that stretched around the better part of the campus, the ceremony lacked a lot of the bells and whistles that typically accompany such occasions. There were no marches, color guard, orchestra or long speeches. Some of that came later in the day in a virtual ceremony streamed on the college’s website.
The morning involved a parade of hundreds of vehicles dropping off students before one of two stages set up across from one another. The graduates would walk up a stage to pick up their diplomas from either President and Superintendent Dr. Martha Garcia or Board of Trustees President Fr. Mark Edney, pose for a quick picture, get back in the car waiting for them on the other end of the stage and then leave. On the way out of the parking lot, the cars passed a tent situated near the exit where a mariachi band played them on their way to future pursuits.
What the event lacked in tradition and solemnity, it made up for in enthusiasm. There was plenty of honking, of course, and an abundance of smiles. Over the east side of the parade route, a group of IVC faculty and staff whooped and hollered for every vehicle that passed.
“This isn’t work for us,” said Lisa Solomon, an IVC history professor. “We’re sending off some people who worked really hard.”
New graduate Jennifer Noel Lopez said she was excited that was any kind of ceremony at all. “I’m glad they did this,” said Lopez, who studied child development and science. “I prefer this way to doing nothing at all.” Next stop for Lopez is San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, where she plans to earn a teaching credential.
The grand marshals at IVC’s graduation parade were Xen and Shirley Jones. The couple, who live in Brawley and met at IVC, were members of IVC’s first graduating class in 1962. Back then, the ceremony was held in the Imperial High School multipurpose room. A total of 84 students collected diplomas when the Joneses graduated. Nowadays spring commencements at IVC typically involve in the range of 1,200 to 1,300 students.
Both Xen and Shirley Jones are members of the IVC Hall of Fame, following distinguished educational careers in the Valley. They’re also celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary.
“This is a nice way to add to the celebration,” Mrs. Jones said Saturday.
