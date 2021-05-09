In an effort to add more value to the daily newspaper, Imperial Valley Press will begin providing subscribers a weekly entertainment guide that will be chock full of games, puzzles, news, and listings.
The new entertainment guide will be inserted into the Sunday edition of Imperial Valley Press beginning June 20 and will be at no extra charge to readers.
This is something we wanted to do for our readers,” said General Manager Alexis Singh. “Many of our subscribers have been asking us to bring back TV listings, much like what they see in larger, regional papers. We heard them, and thanks to the partnership with ANC and Gracenote, we are now able to do just that.”
But it will be far more than just TV listings. The new insert, called What to Watch, has the latest in entertainment news, offers games like a TV word search and Sudoku and includes listing of the week’s hottest in regular and special programming, as well as what’s available on the latest streaming platforms.
What’s more, What to Watch will provide advertisers with a unique and different way of reaching readers, yet another value of the weekly guide.
“We are always looking for ways to help our advertisers get more bang for their buck and, at the same time, provide them multiple ways to get their message out to consumers.” Singh said. “We will be reaching out and meeting with advertisers over the next two weeks. I believe they will see the value of the guide and will jump on board to be a part of it.”
