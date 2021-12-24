Starting this weekend, Imperial Valley Press will no longer publish a Saturday edition.
Subscribers recently were sent a letter informing them of the change.
"This was not an easy decision," the letter read, "but the realities of the news business in 2021 required that we make the change. Our goal is to provide better delivery and customer service to our readers."
Our Sunday edition will continue to include the Comics section, the What to Watch (TV guide) section, Puzzles pages including the Sunday crossword, columnists, business and lifestyles sections, the Local & Region page and local sports coverage including Friday night games. We also will continue to provide updated online access to state and national news from Associated Press, as well as significant breaking local news.
Print subscribers will continue to receive full access to the ivpressonline.com website as well as the electronic edition (e-edition) of the newspaper. New subscribers need only to create an online account using the email listed on their subscription to gain access.
Subscribers can call customer service at (760) 337-3456 with questions regarding their online account or their subscription in general.
Subscription rates will not be affected by this change in publication schedule.
"We work hard to ensure you enjoy reading your local news every day," the letter said. "We thank you for your business and your support during this transition."
