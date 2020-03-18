EL CENTRO — Out of precaution over concerns regarding novel coronavirus and in the interest of safety of staff and their families, the Imperial Valley Press will be closed to the public until further notice.
Operations will continue by phone and email only. Print and online coverage of local news will continue as usual.
The main office may be reached at (760) 337-3444, circulation at (760) 337-3456 and the newsroom at (760) 337-3427.
“We encourage our community to take of themselves and their loved ones,” said General Manager Alexis Singh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.