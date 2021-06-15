IVROP Community Foundation announces 27 scholarship winners

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Occupancy Program Community Foundation (IVROPCF) recently announced the 27 students who have been awarded scholarships for 2021-2022.
IVROPCF was established in March 2004 to serve a growing education need in the community. Part of its efforts include providing scholarships to high school students that will attend a career technical school, community college or a university through its IVROPCF Educational Scholarship Fund.
Over the past several years, IVROPCF has awarded 290 scholarships with a cumulative total of $306,100. IVROPCF also awards funding to high school Career Technical Education (CTE) student leadership organizations, having made 77 awards with a cumulative total of $43,250.
This year, IVROPCF awarded a total of $21,250 through five scholarship programs:
Empowerment Award
- Octavio Baez Ruiz, Central Union High, $1,000
- Jasmine Givens, Southwest High, $1,000
- Orlando Rosas-Fraire, Central Union High, $750
Exemplary Community Award
- Arianna Danielle Zepeda, Calexico High, $1,000
- Yazmin Ornelas, Holtville High, $1,000
General Award
- Leonela Gonzalez, Holtville High, $1,000
- Hyun-Soo Choi, Southwest High, $1,000
- Lyah Nahomy Macias, Calexico High, $750
- Lauren MacKenzie, Brawley Union High, $750
- Jesus Diaz, Southwest High, $500
IVROP/CTE Student Award
- Dominique Molina, Southwest High, $1,000
- Isabella Kjellberg Ramos, Southwest High, $1,000
- Lilia Moreno Davalos, Imperial Charter, $750
- Philip Minnick, Imperial High, $750
- Alexis Ramirez, Central Union High, $750
- Chandler Self, Brawley Union High, $750
- Maya Teran Arviso, Imperial High, $500
- Amelia Brock, Imperial High, $500
- Priscila Jimenez, Central Union High, $500
Scholastic Achievement Award
- Allen Arreola, Calexico High, $1,000
- Ali Hussain, Central Union High, $1,000
- Octavio Cardenas, Brawley Union High, $750
- Alejandro Rosales Mendez, Calexico High, $750
- Itzel Beltran, Southwest High, $750
- Sarah Lopez, Southwest High, $750
- Felipe De Jesus Gutierrez Jr., Imperial High, $500
- Alonzo Valenzuela, Holtville High, $500
IVROPCF scholarships are made possible through donations of businesses, organizations and individuals. One of the foundation’s major fundraising events is the IVROPCF Dancing with the Stars Gala. Although the gala was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, the foundation has continued to provide student scholarships during these years.
Also, thanks to a generous donation from Vesper Society, IVROPCF was able to award additional scholarships these past two years.
For more information about IVROPCF, visit ivropcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.