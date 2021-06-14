Joshua Tree National Park eyes $5 camping fee increase

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK— Campers here are looking at paying an additional $5 per night for their stay if a proposed fee increase is approved.
The park said in a release that camp night stays have increased 23 percent over the past five years, and campgrounds are full almost half the year. In 2019, Joshua Tree had nearly 3 million visitors.
The proposed increase of $5 per night per site will allow for additional park staff that will enhance customer service and offer a greater presence in campgrounds, said Jennie Kish Albrinck, chief of interpretation, resource education and volunteers at Joshua Tree National Park. She said this stronger presence will allow the park to better address common campground issues such as noise complaints, unattended food and trash disposal, graffiti, and campsite poaching.
Under the proposal, a flat $5 would be added to the nightly campsite fee for each of the park’s campgrounds, which vary in price. Pricing for each campground who change as follows:
• Cottonwood: $25 to $30
• Cottonwood Dump Station: $5 to $10
• White Tank: $15 to $20
• Belle: $15 to $20
• Jumbo Rocks: $20 to $25
• Ryan: $20 to $25
• Hidden Valley: $15 to $20
• Black Rock: $25 to $30
• Black Rock Dump Station: $5 to $10
• Black Rock Equestrian: $20 to $25
• Indian Cove: $25 to $30
If enacted, the proposed fee increase would take effect in October 2021 and would appear on www.recreation.gov as the published rates.
The National Park Service is accepting public comments on the proposed fees through July 11. Comments can be left at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CG_Rate_Increase_2021.
Following public review and comment, the Joshua Tree National Park superintendent will decide whether to implement the fee increase. Questions about the process can be directed to jotr_planning@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.