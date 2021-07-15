July 4 murder suspect arrested in Mexicali

CALEXICO — The woman suspected in the fatal stabbing of another woman here on July 4 was taken into custody Thursday morning.
Calexico Police Department said in a press release that 22-year-old Maria Guadalupe Palacios Perez was found and arrested in a hotel in Mexicali. CPD said it received assistance from the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Border Patrol Intelligence Unit and Agencia Estatal de Investigacion Zona Mexicali in capturing Perez.
CPD said Perez was arrested without incident and is being held at Imperial County Jail.
Perez was wanted for the murder of Michelle Hernandez Durazo, 28.
According a previous report, the incident occurred about 2:55 a.m. on July 4, when CPD responded to a 911 hang-up at the 700 block of Contreras Court.
While officers were responding, 911 operators received a second call requesting an ambulance for a woman who was bleeding profusely. CPD said when officers arrived at the scene, they encountered two persons who were assisting Durazo, who had multiple stab wounds to her legs.
CPD officers provided medical aid until the arrival of paramedics, who initiated CPR.
The victim was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The Calexico Police Department thanked all the agencies involved in Perez’s arrest. “You can run, but you can’t hide (from) international law enforcement agencies working together to bring justice,” the release said.
