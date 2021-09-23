Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 100F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.