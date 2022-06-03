For many small institutions like the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, grants and similar funding serve as a heartbeat and life source. They help imbue new opportunities to expand on current programming and exhibits or assist in the development of entirely new content. In January 2022, IVDM received a grant from the Imperial Valley Community Foundation – Ocotillo Wind Education Fund to produce a new video series focused on Green Energy right here in the Imperial Valley that will shed light on current renewable energy resources in our own backyard! This new video series is the latest addition to our current IVDM Virtual Classroom series and explores how the Imperial Valley continues to adapt and innovate in the twenty-first century.
Virtual adaptation and engagement
Much like the Imperial Valley, IVDM is no stranger to adaptation and innovation. In spring 2020, the museum, along with many local organizations and businesses, was forced to reimagine and reinvent how it communicated and engaged with the local community. In response to the transition of online learning in the majority of schools, IVDM staff worked with a diverse team of regional experts and professionals, videographers, park rangers, and government officials to develop a comprehensive learning series. The vision? If students could not come to the museum, the museum will come to them! Enter the IVDM Virtual Classroom video series!
The IVDM Virtual Classroom video series was written, filmed, and produced in house and with volunteer support IVDM spent the summer and early fall months of 2020 in development of a first-of-its-kind “traveling” field trip video series. Taking students on a tour across Southern California, this video series was written with the needs of the California classroom in mind and explores the history and lessons still written in the land today.
That tradition continues with the IVDM Virtual Classroom: Green Energy Project! This virtual content will provide custom-designed content for a Southern California audience that is new and relevant with the intent to inspire the next generation of the value, beauty and potential of life in Imperial Valley. Exactly like its predecessor, these videos will be offered FREE to schools and educators across the region, and supported by grade-appropriate activities and worksheets for them to enjoy.
