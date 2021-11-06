Across its duration, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed, challenged and strained the resources of individuals, businesses and governments alike.
The responses offered by those same state, local and federal agencies themselves reflect in their variety and viability the uncertainty of paths forward in these uncertain times. The executive order issued in March 2020 by California obligated the closure of all non-essential businesses across the state, shifting many households to a new, at-home model.
Others were less fortunate, with many across the country facing outright dismissal. Nearly 20 million Americans reported food shortages or the lack of funds to purchase it. Sixteen percent of adults were unable to make rent or mortgage payments. Up to 33 percent of museums across the country have since or are now threatened with closure. Looking beyond the Imperial Valley, the world itself had become a Land of Extremes.
Itself closed due to the order (but by no means shuttered), the Imperial Valley Desert Museum was compelled to re-evaluate its role within those affected communities at a time when it could no longer welcome them. Working directly with agencies and groups at both the local and state level, IVDM reaffirmed its commitment and place among the people it served.
Partnerships and provisions
The call first came in from the County of Imperial: can the museum help its local residents in the midst of a global crisis? This simple question sparked a torrent of phone calls that inspired a dynamic and responsive partnership with another community-focused organization: the Imperial Valley Food Bank. In April 2020, the Food Bank delivered, arriving to the doors of IVDM with a pallet of individually packaged, emergency food rations. These 200 boxes were destined for redistribution to the people of Ocotillo, providing many with much-needed relief.
Partnering with another local organization, the Ocotillo Optimists, volunteers and staff alike transformed the IVDM parking lot into an emergency hub to host a series of drive-thru and door-side drop-offs. With multiple distribution dates held across the months of April and May, more than five dozen households benefited from the program, receiving essential supplies such as evaporated milk, rice, spam, cereal and more.
Disaster readiness
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum has long hosted guest speakers as special events, welcoming experts from various fields to share their knowledge and experience with the Valley’s diverse audiences. With its closure in March 2020, this program sat languid until its revival in spring 2021 with the introduction of another new partner. Enter the American Red Cross. Across the spring season, IVDM and the Red Cross hosted a virtual speaker series to explore those other disasters and challenges that define the Imperial Valley as a land of extremes.
From earthquakes and fires to drought and heatwaves, the Imperial Valley is already resilient in the challenges and perils it must face. COVID-19 has shown the need for advanced planning, as the unexpected rarely provides ample notice.
Founded in 1881, the American Red Cross provides emergency supplies and training to communities across the country, and partners with local organizations to help broaden the reach of those lessons and resources. With IVDM, the organization coordinated to lead seven separate workshops on how to prevent, prepare, and respond to disaster. With attendees logging into Zoom from across the county (and sometimes beyond), the ever-revolving lineup of experts engaged each days’ audience with questions, videos, emergency scenarios, and more. Their focus was not limited to any home or group, but provided guidance for individual businesses, community organizations, and households alike.
From disaster preparedness to care and preventative tips, together IVDM and the American Red Cross worked to bring readiness and action to the people of Imperial Valley.
Vaccine rollout
As the news of not one, but two vaccines finally broke in winter 2020, anticipation built for the day when they might finally arrive to the people of Imperial Valley. That time finally arrived in April 2021, when the IVDM was once again contacted by its partners at Imperial County Department of Public Health. Presented with a similar question as before — can the IVDM help its local communities — the museum readied itself for a reinventive transformation into a regional vaccination center. Although punctuated with the timely recall and confusion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, IVDM nevertheless persevered to provide a double-dose of the Pfizer to any and all interested parties. Supported by a full roster from the National Guard, IVDM opened its doors for the first time in over a year, welcoming guests and inviting them to enjoy renovated exhibits and new interactive content against the backdrop of mass inoculation.
The challenges and lessons presented by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the resources and nature of communities across the globe. In the Imperial Valley, that uncertainty was answered with compassion and collaboration. Although the pandemic has left its mark on the people and households of this region, there are countless stories of resilience which inspire hope for where we might now go. The stories of Imperial Valley Desert Museum across this time reflect the greater trends and actions of all Valley residents. Together, they tell the tale of a community united amidst a defining moment in history.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.