It is mid-August in 2017 and a SUV laden with moving boxes and marked by out-of-state plates pulls into the empty parking lot of a gas station in the middle of the desert. The highway off ramp advertises the town as Ocotillo. Somewhere among the vast stretches of open vistas and rolling hills, nestled in the shadows of the Jacumba Mountain range to the west, is a museum. What sort of institution would settle itself here, and what sort of person would transit the country for the promise of an internship with it?
These were the first impressions and thoughts held by IVDM's outgoing executive director, Dr. David Breeckner, when he first arrived to Ocotillo, the Imperial Valley, and IVDM those four years ago. They were not unique to him. Countless others at the museum — curators, museum educators, directors and interns — have all made and experienced that pilgrimage. It takes a unique and driven sort of individual to commit to that approach and not immediately turn their vehicle around. Those that remain are grateful they did as, much like the desert itself, there is much more to it than meets the eye. Behind the muted exterior of IVDM's front facade is a vibrant organization, rich in passion for its mission and nurturing its support for individual growth and self-exploration.
These qualities define the Imperial Valley Desert Museum. As the institution looks ahead to its 50th anniversary in 2023, it looks back on a policy of innovation and inspiration that not only excites guests from across the region but also fosters the next generation of educators, historians and community leaders. Hardened through the fires and literal heat of the Imperial Valley and Yuha Desert, this land of extremes makes extreme people.
Mentorship and incubation
As a small, community-focused institution, staff at IVDM are exposed to and provided every opportunity for creative self-exploration. As demonstrated across the 2020 pandemic, staff from the museum's curation and education departments alike worked together on projects involving construction, graphic design, video production, on-screen performances, food and vaccination clinics, and much more. In each, the individual, extant talents of each staff member was permitted to shine through, with the diverse resumes and past experiences of museum personnel elevating each to a leadership role in the project they were uniquely suited. All the while, they continued to work and engaged with experts across a myriad of fields from neighboring institutions, including partners at San Diego State University, San Diego Natural History Museum, Bureau of Land Management, film producers and more.
In such projects, examples like those of IVDM's former Education Specialist Charles Kirby, with his background in theater, were instrumental in driving the production and completion of a 13-episode, feature-length video series for local schools. Elsewhere, the graphic design skills of IVDM's Education Coordinator Luis Landeros saw him rising to lead a team of four in the development, production and installation of a 20-acre, 30-sign walking trail — a project funded through a grant written by another former education specialist, Cory Fitzsimmons. Elsewhere, IVDM's pedigree of former staff have obtained positions of prominence regionally, nationally, and even internationally. Other past members of IVDM's staff have presented at regional and national conferences, and elsewhere now serve as curators in Alaska, teachers in local schools, college professors, national grant writers in Australia, published authors and directors of statewide institutions.
Together, these individual stories of success paint a larger picture — that there is something truly special about the Imperial Valley and IVDM. Together, they represent a formula for success of professional growth and personal exploration that is unique within the industry and nation — but that is worthy of emulation.
The best museum you've never heard of
Despite its estranged location, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum has a long history of welcoming aspiring professionals from across the country, providing many their first opportunity to explore their passion for history and its many outlets. Coming from as far afield as the Eastern seaboard but principally comprised of locals from the Imperial Valley itself, IVDM proves its strength is in the cultivation of natural talent and the generation of future leaders. These newcomers bring to the museum their passions, energies and new perspectives, which in turn fuel the institution in its commitment to being a responsive agency reflective of the stories, needs and interests of its local community. Today, this includes everything from themed exhibits — like IVDM's 2019 Life Along the Border — to public programming like its work with local youth in Juvenile Hall to its free Ocotillo-themed community event series.
Any visitors to IVDM fortunate to receive a tour of its back working areas might have noticed a particular banner blazoned across the rear wall, proudly proclaiming “I don't want to do what anyone else is doing. I want to decide what others will follow.” Museums today offer far more than four walls with static displays and silent text panels. They are places for community dialogues and local celebration.
This philosophy is at the heart of IVDM since the opening of its Ocotillo location in 2012. It is accomplished through the fresh perspectives and life experiences of its new and incoming staff. While IVDM expects and holds them to national standards, it encourages them to challenge the very mission and activities of museums as an industry.
The result is an adaptive, not reactive model of engagement, exhibition and collections management. Despite its size and remote location, a recent 2020 survey by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) saluted IVDM for its work and excellence within the field. That report reflects what is already known and embraced by our visitors: that the museum that never opened is, today, the best museum you've never heard of.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
