For nearly 50 years, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum has served the communities of the Imperial Valley and eastern San Diego County, stewarding the history, traditions, and material culture of the region. It is a legacy that extends over 10,000 years and which speaks to the resiliency, perseverance and adaptability of the region’s first peoples in one of the country’s harshest landscapes. Museums like IVDM exist to ensure those local collections and history, and the lessons they embody, are kept and maintained for the benefit of their local community.
Collections management is, and has always been, a top priority at IVDM. It is written firmly in our mission statement — to preserve, interpret, and celebrate the deserts of Southern California through outstanding collections, research, and educational programs. Today, IVDM stewards more than 30,000 objects of material culture that represent the different peoples and periods of human activity across the region. There was just one problem.
In 2018, IVDM staff realized the institution’s capacity to uphold the care of its current collections, while continuing to accept new artifacts and relevant materials, was reaching its limit. How did IVDM tackle this unique and exciting problem? A grant of course!
Bringing down the walls
The Imperial Valley is rich in its history, with new discoveries and insights still happening today. Aware of its ever-growing collection but recognizing its limited capacity, IVDM applied for, and was awarded, the “Museums of America” grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in 2019. Its award aligned with another significant contribution: the massive donation of a complete rolling shelf storage system from the County of Imperial. Together, this support provided IVDM with the opportunity and resources to completely re-envision its collection storage needs. With a renovated collection space, IVDM could continue to maintain the highest standard of care of its current archaeological collections, while also increasing its ability to accept new artifacts.
Working with long-time and local partner Duggins Construction, IVDM carefully crafted its plans for a new collection space. With collections care, the focus is always stability and consistency. Temperature fluctuations or changes in humidity can be devastating to collections, risking their preservation for future generations. Second only to this are matters of access and organization, with the goal being a clear, transparent, and readily accessible storage space that is more well-labeled spice rack than junk drawer.
The plan was ambitious: merge the collections from four disparate spaces into one unified room. The result would allow IVDM to perform a complete inventory and revisit collections that had long remained out of view, re-associating collections with their fellow artifacts and records for the first time in decades. These were policies and improvements first identified as far back as 2013, but only recently made possible through a combination of funding, community support, and, ironically, the building’s temporary closure in 2020.
A plan reimagined
Even though COVID-19 forced IVDM to close its doors to the public in March of 2020, construction was still able to get underway! To ensure the safety of all those involved, the project required strict adherence to COVID-19 policies and procedures. Throughout it all, IVDM remained committed to its mission and vision.
Undertaking a project of this scale required careful consideration, not just of how the new collection storage space would look upon completion, but also how the collections would be cared for while construction was ongoing. Before old walls could be torn down and new ones raised, IVDM’s 30,000 artifacts needed to be relocated to a temporary location that allowed IVDM to maintain its standard of care. Entire sections of the main exhibit floor and its secondary rooms were converted into temporary storage, under the care and supervision of Head Curator Kristin O’Lear. Rooms and halls typically adorned with display cases gave way to row after row of stacked shelving that filled the space from floor to ceiling. Had the museum enjoyed its usual visitation at this time, it would have been an altogether alien experience and sight.
Slowly over a period of three weeks, the collections were safely transitioned to their new and temporary space. It was during this time that they were subject to their first round of new review, complete with ongoing daily and weekly monitoring reports and a broad reassessment of their ordering and organization. Under the careful eye of the Head Curator and the diligence of the visiting work crews, the vision began to take shape — ensuring our collective past is actively protected for our future.
A vision fulfilled
Construction crept along across the summer months. With every panel of sheetrock, every new lighting strip, and every pack of floor tiles and polish, the new curation space took shape. By November 2020, the renovation was finally complete! The success of the finished space — in the face of a global pandemic no less — is owed to the tireless work of IVDM staff, Duggins Construction, numerous volunteers, and donations from our local partners and sponsors.
Today, IVDM is recommitted in its vision and resources, fulfilling its mission to serve as the region’s premier institution for the preservation, interpretation and celebration of our local deserts. IVDM holds these artifacts and objects, first and foremost, in trust for the public. Curation ensures artifacts remain safe and secure for the public to access and learn about the rich and diverse history of Imperial Valley. The newly renovated collection storage area reinforces IVDM’s commitment to protecting our past for all future generations of people.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
