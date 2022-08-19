Gazing out into the vast and rugged desert landscape it can be difficult to imagine how anyone, let alone anything, can survive in such a land of extremes. To an outsider or the inexperienced, the deserts of southern California can seem like inhospitable spaces devoid of life. In spite of the harsh terrain that appears on the surface, the Yuha desert is home to a variety of plants, animals, and insects that not only survive, but most importantly thrive, in the desert’s extreme environment.
While some animals may be easier to spot than others, it’s important to celebrate and learn about the arthropods and other insects native to the Yuha desert and who play an important role in our thriving desert ecology!
A Sting and a Pinch
The giant hairy scorpion is a common creature found in the deserts of the southwest United States. It generally kills its prey by grabbing it with its pincers and then injecting venom through its stinger. The venom from the scorpion is a neurotoxin that paralyzes its prey by blocking signals sent from the brain to the muscles. This nocturnal hunter feeds on large insects, spiders, and small vertebrates, like mice. During the day, it seeks shelter underground, burrowing or hiding under rocks in search of moisture. Although the giant hairy scorpion is the largest North American scorpion, the venom it produces is not especially dangerous, however, caution should always be taken when attempting to interact with venomous creatures.
Similar to their arachnid counterpart, tarantulas are commonly feared, but rarely threaten large animals. They hunt and use poison to catch small creatures, like insects, lizards, and mice. Tarantulas live in burrows and cover their openings with webbing to alert them to intruders. Tarantulas have very few natural predators, but on occasion will fall prey to snakes, birds, coyotes, and certain types of lizards. One of the most notable predators of the tarantula is the tarantula hawk. Although its name suggests a bird, the tarantula hawk is actually a large wasp, capable of paralyzing tarantulas with their venom. Even with challenges, tarantulas continue to reproduce their species in a variety of environments. Even in the desert, tarantulas have managed to survive by hunting primarily at night and acquiring the water they need through their prey.
Beetle Mania
Numerous species of desert beetles have adapted to survive the extreme desert environment. Their thick wings help protect them from injury and dehydration as they maneuver through desert soil and decaying plants. This adaptation allows beetles to hide, search for food, and even reproduce. The area underneath their forewings help insulate desert beetles from the heat, while also reducing water loss! In order to escape the high temperatures, desert beetles will stay buried throughout the duration of the day.
To ward off predators, they often assume a combative stance in which they stand on their heads. This defensive posture is remarkable, as it marks the release of a repellent fluid from gland located at the tip of their abdomen to fend off would-be predators.
Scour the Desert Floor with Us!
To learn more about native, as well as invasive species that threaten our desert, join IVDM and the USDA next Saturday August 27, 2022 for our annual event Pesky Pests!! Doors open at 7:30pm and begin with a presentation from USDA Entomologist (Identifier) Deborah De La Riva, PhD before venturing outside to explore the desert floor in search of native insects! IVDM will also be joined by community partners in the Agricultural Commissioner's Office. Olie G. Bachie, PhD, the County Director and Agronomy and Weed Management advisor, will also share information on invasive species impacting our desert.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
