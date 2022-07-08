The Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s Education Specialists continue to outline and script the videos for the upcoming extension of our Virtual Classroom; the Green Energy Video Series, a five video series focusing on renewable energy projects found in Imperial Valley. The past few decades have demonstrated that nonrenewable resources are in limited supply and availability; saving initiatives like renewable energy have begun to be taken seriously. The landscape of the Imperial Valley has plenty of open space, so when the western winds blow from the mountains, it creates an opportunity to harness the wind. Ocotillo and the Yuha Desert are ideal for wind energy development because of the desert climate- a region of high temperatures and low humidity.
Why Does Wind Blow?
Now before we break down how wind energy works, we need to answer one question. How is wind created in the first place? Wind is caused by the uneven heating of the atmosphere. The air is heated up by the sun, which causes it to rise. This produces an area of low pressure. Warm air over land expands and rises, and heavier, cooler air rushes in to take its place, creating wind. The average wind speed in Ocotillo is estimated at 9.5 miles per hour, with gusts of wind that can exceed 45 miles per hour during fall, winter, and spring due to strong winds associated with low pressure systems and cold fronts.
Wind Energy in
Imperial Valley
The first and only wind energy project in the Imperial Valley is Ocotillo Wind. The Ocotillo Wind Project was developed by Pattern Energy and comprises one hundred and twelve wind turbines. Ocotillo Wind currently sits on a project area that comprises 12,436 acres of BLM-administered land. Ocotillo Wind is the first renewable energy project to transmit power over the Sunrise Powerlink transmission line that connects San Diego with the Imperial Valley. Ocotillo Wind began construction in November of 2012 and the wind farm project was completed in the spring of 2013.
The First Peoples
Connection with
the Wind
Today, what is part of Imperial Valley, San Diego County, and Baja, Mexico, was originally part of the Kumeyaay nation, a territory spanning over 3 million acres. This space has seen many changes throughout Kumeyaay history. The Kumeyaay lived in dome shaped homes called ewaas, the base was made out of willow branches and covered with leaves from different plants to protect them from the wind, sun, and rain. Acorns were, and still are, a significant food in the Kumeyaay diet. To remove the thin layer of skin found on acorns, and other foods, the Kumeyaay would use the process of winnowing. During this process, the acorns were rubbed in the tray to loosen the skins. The acorns were then tossed into the air and the wind would blow the loosened skins away leaving behind the heavier portion of the acorn. Whether seeking shelter from the wind, or using it as a natural process to prepare acorns, the Kumeyaay naturally connected with their environment and used it to their advantage to not only survive, but thrive in these extreme conditions.
How Does Wind
Energy Work?
Wind turbines are composed of many components but some of the most significant parts are: the tower, nacelle, rotor blades, low speed shaft, gearbox, high speed shaft, and generator. Wind turbines are assembled in groups and collectively called wind farms. When the wind blows, the kinetic energy contained in air currents rotate the rotor blades of a wind turbine. Kinetic energy is transformed into mechanical energy when the wind meets the turbine’s blades and pushes them, the movement of the blades then turns a drive shaft. The drive shaft is connected to a gearbox that spins a generator to produce electricity. A transformer converts the voltage of the electricity to be transported by distribution lines and power poles. The voltage needs to be increased in order to be transmitted over long distances. From the transformer, electricity flows to a substation, which regulates electricity to usable volts using another transformer and distributing power to homes through distribution lines and power poles.
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Wind Energy
There are many advantages to wind energy, it is a clean, free, and widely available renewable energy source. By embracing wind energy we are reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and nonrenewable energy sources. The wind power industry creates employment opportunities and has relatively low operating expenses. Some of the disadvantages of wind energy are: wind reliability, alteration of the natural environment, noise pollution, and maintenance. Depending on weather conditions, wind reliability can vary. Wind turbines occupy extensive areas for development and can be noisy depending on where they are placed. Wind energy may have a high initial cost, but it has the ability to pay for itself rather quickly. Despite some drawbacks, wind power may be an answer to the earth’s ever-increasing need for electricity and sources of clean, renewable energy.
Stay Tuned
Wind energy is an important renewable source of clean energy; harnessing energy from wind can help provide clean energy at affordable prices and reduce carbon emissions. Stay tuned as our summer series continues with the Imperial Valley Press, our next article will highlight another renewable energy source found in the valley, geothermal energy! Be sure to check out the Museum’s current video series on YouTube!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
