Laverty takes charge of CHP El Centro station

EL CENTRO – Capt. Scott Laverty, 49, has been appointed as the new captain of the California Highway Patrol El Centro Area, according to a CHP release.
The appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Omar Watson under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray effective May 01.
Laverty previously served as the commander of the CHP Winterhaven area and is a distinguished military veteran having served 30 years in the military. During his law enforcement career, he served with the Kansas City Police Department and worked both as a patrol officer and in internal affairs.
In the military, he commanded multiple units to include a detachment, an infantry company, and an infantry battalion before retiring as a chief of staff.
During his career with CHP, he has served in multiple positions that include patrol, commercial enforcement, protective services, critical incident investigation team, and as an instructor.
“I am fortunate to have been selected to this new assignment and to remain in the Imperial Valley,” Laverty said. “I am very excited to continue serving the communities of Imperial County and thankful to the people of California and the California Highway Patrol who have entrusted me with this position.”
Laverty spent his childhood on his family’s farm, and he said he believes that experience has helped him forge relationships with the local farming community.
“With my experience in agriculture and the military, this is home, and I understand the importance of our community. I hope to continue strong community partnerships while I ensure that we provide the best safety, service, and security we can to the public within our values and mission.”
Laverty has attended numerous educational institutions, including Oxford University, where he studied organizational leadership; Pepperdine University, where he studied finance, and the Army’s Command and General Staff College. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
