Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Imperial County is extremely grateful to both Governor Gavin Newsom and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia for restoring funding to the Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs in his 2023-24 Fiscal Budget. With over 275 foster children in Imperial County and the Quechan Tribe, this funding will be used to make life-changing investments to our children who are the most vulnerable in the state.
CASA of Imperial County, along with numerous other CASA programs throughout the state, made a strong case to Governor Newsom and his administration to restore funding. CASA testified at the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 5; local CASA Executive Directors, CASA volunteers, California CASA staff, and a former foster youth met with 27 legislative offices at our Day at the Capitol in March 2023. This included a personal visit to Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s Office in Sacramento where his gave me his assurance and pledge to support foster children in Imperial County.
On Friday, May 12, the Governor released his revised FY 2023-24 budget, and CASA is thrilled to share that he has restored the $40 million previously proposed for elimination — $20 million a year in FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25. CASA of Imperial County along with our foster children will benefit locally from this investment in areas of program support and advocacy initiatives.
For a child in foster care — a victim of neglect, abuse, or exploitation — a CASA volunteer often represents their only stable, trusted relationship with an adult; the one person who will speak up for them — in court, in school, and in the community — to make sure their voice is heard, and their needs remain the top priority
CASA of Imperial County is so grateful to Governor Newsom and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia for keeping their promise to these children, as well as the bipartisan support of the State Legislature.
Sincerely,
Alex Cardenas
Executive Director
Imperial County and Quechan Tribal CASA
