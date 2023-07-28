Imperial County Historical Society and Pioneers’ Museum thank and appreciate the time and talents of individuals and companies who sponsored and facilitated our first ever summer children’s programs. Our leadership team is humbled by the outpour of public support and attendance, and are excited to continue to plan future programming and educational opportunities for the public at our museum.
Sponsors included: Alford Distributing; Mike Anderholt; Paul Cameron Family; Claddagh Club; Julie Corda Family; Driscoll’s Sports; Chris Ellison Family; Emerald Seed Co.; Fairfield Inn & Suites; Holtville Women’s Club; Imperial Premix; Jordan/Central Implement; Sandra Kirk Family; Kiwanis El Centro, Janet Presley; Restoration Salon + Boutique; Rockwood Ag Services; Schaffner Dairy; Sharon Stegmuller; Deborah Thornburg; Jo Thornburg Family; Towneplace Suites; Sherri Wuytens.
Additionally, we would like to acknowledge the many hands who volunteered to facilitate all of the historical activities and demonstrations. We appreciate our volunteers and their commitment to local history, education, and success of our programs.
Volunteers for Storytime included: Monica Romero, lead; Annaka Penner-Smith, lead; Alejandro Bustos-Rodriguez; Judy Cradic; Bella Halcon; Pat Jungers; Hannah Wilchess; Ava Wilkinson; Cindy Yarian.
Volunteers for Arts and Crafts included: Araceli and Maria Mangione, IV Public Art, lead; Imperial Valley Desert Museum Staff, lead; Sheryl Nash, lead; Alejandro Bustos-Rodriguez; Claire Gilles; Bella Halcon; Laisa Martinez; Javon Penner-Smith; Julio Tapia; Candice Turner; Ava Wilkinson; Sherri Wuytens; Cindy Yarian.
Volunteers for Teen Night included: Elizabeth Pritchard, lead; Mike Nicholas; Austin Quercelino Hannah Wilchess.
Sincerely,
Caitlin Chavez, Pioneers’ Museum Director,
ICHS Board of Directors, and,
Pioneers’ Museum Leadership Team
