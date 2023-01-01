Dear Sir,
In response to the article "Understanding and addressing youth violence" published on December 28, 2022, it is clear the author and the approving editor are woefully ignorant of the most basic research into youth treatment models. As an aside, the article appears to be plagiarized from a "News and Press" post made in 2019, but I digress.
The author states "Some children can benefit from juvenile awareness programs, sometimes referred to as scared straight programs." This is categorically untrue. The "Scared Straight" programs were widely popularized on television during the 2000s, but historically date back to the crime control models of the 1970s and 80s. They were (and are) not based in any form of legitimate treatment model. "Scared straight" programs have been roundly discredited by multiple peer-reviewed studies, the most notable being Petrosino's 2018 meta-analysis which found that "nine studies [have] provided no evidence for the effectiveness of scared straight or similar programs on subsequent delinquency." Indeed, the most superficial research (quite literally a basic Google search) would have revealed more than twenty articles, studies, reports, and even a "VICE" article, which belabor the point that that "Scared Straight" programs actually increase delinquency and recidivism in youth. In short, they make youth violence much worse. Nevertheless, the author also states "adolescents and teens may find value from boot-camp style disciplinary programs." Again, the most glancing research into this area would have led the author to multiple studies showing that "boot-camp" style programs have little to any effect on future criminal activity, or worse, show increased rates of recidivism.
It is unclear who authored, researched, or approved this article. But it appears to be devoid of research, misquotes the World Health Organization, and amplifies pseudoscience which was widely discredited nearly ten years ago. It is poor journalism, poor research, and poor writing. Youth deserve much better.
Kelly Ranasinghe J.D., Board Certified Child Welfare Law Specialist
El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.