Muchas gracias to Darren Simon, Alicia Swain of the Imperial Valley Mall, and IVP Editor Roman Flores for the "Local Author Day" on covering the event we had Saturday at the Mall food court. I attended, not so much to sell my books, but just to be included with a GREAT group of talented locals. I hope that they organize another, larger get together around Christmas, and/or next summer! It should be larger. I personally will invite a few other authors that probably didn't know about the event. Just a few absent authors were Lucio Padilla, Marianne Selay and "Dove Season" author from Holtville Johnnie Shaw who I think lives in Oregon who will be invited to the next one.
Requiring more work but making the event bigger and better could be a small dinner where writers could break bread, but also invite some young authors, a few from each local high school. There is a lot of talent here in the Valley of the sun, but too often the light does not shine on their good work. I enjoying talking to people, and I had a chance to see some old friends, and make some new ones. Again, many thanks to the organizers!
– Jim Shinn, El Centro
