Burning Bush, bbiuganda.org, would like to thank all who participated in our 2nd Annual Golf Tournament on March 18, held at the Del Rio Country Club in Brawley.
It was a great success, and we want to thank all 70-plus golfers who came out for the day. We especially want to thank our primary sponsors for helping this be a financial success: The Imperial Valley Press, The Desert Review, United Nissan Imperial, Five Crowns Marketing, the Elmore Company, American Money Management, and Ecco II. Other sponsors include Got Bugs Pest Control, Tucker Mini Storage, Stanworth Crop Consultants, Brickhouse Deli, Christ Community Church, Zavala Barbershop, J&J Tire Shop, and Fiesta Mexican Foods.
Donors of raffle items for our drawings include: Golf Liquidation, Sobe’s Restaurant, the Jones Family Cabin, Valley Vision Care Center, Brawley Starbucks, Bloom to Box Crop Care, Doc’s Organics, and Kathy Brandenberg.
A big thank you to our board members who all donated many hours and funds to the cause. These include: Nancie Rhodes, Mary Seitz, Bonnie Jones, Brian Crittendon, Carla Kuhns, Jorden Tucker, and Tracy Bendix.
