Good morning! I would like to congratulate the organizers of this great event, the Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández "Leyendas" concert this past Saturday at Southwest High School.
I enjoyed and appreciated the recognition of mariachi music, the "Legends" of mariachi and the local mariachi groups, including the Southwest High School mariachi students. They were also fantastic! I also congratulate Mr. Roman Flores for his vocals on "El Pastor" and his mariachi group, Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, for their great musical renditions.
My wife and I really enjoyed the entire show, and we support the continued development of mariachi programs at our local high schools. We also appreciate that you and the IV Press are advocating and supporting them and this worthy endeavor.
We also hope that the Mariachi Sol de México continues to amaze us with concerts in the Imperial Valley. Obviously, they are a great mariachi, and we are blessed to be able to hear and experience their beautiful music firsthand.
Thank you for this wonderful event and I'm looking forward to more events like this.
– Edwin Obergfell, Imperial resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.