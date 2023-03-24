Kiwanis Early Risers would like to thank all of those that made our recent Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament a success.
We had three ‘Gold’ sponsors, United Nissan Imperial, the Jorgenson family, and Musical Stories by Grampa Doc Middleton. Our other sponsors included El Centro Furniture, Books by G W Andrews, Nana’s Kitchen, One Hour Photo, and Barbara Worth Country Club.
We would like to acknowledge and thank all of the golfers that participated, in spite of the threatening weather, and the brief downpour that interrupted play for a short time. We were able to finish play and held our raffle as planned.
Monies raised go directly back into the local community in the form of support for children’s activities and projects. Hope to see our golfers come out in force next year as well!
– Gary Andrews, Kiwanis Early Risers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.