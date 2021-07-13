IMPERIAL — Monday was the grand opening of the Imperial Public Library’s Early Learning with Families room.
Four-year-old Maisy Martinez, of El Centro, was still there mid-afternoon with her mom, Veronica, availing herself of the comfy new furniture while participating in a storytime presentation by Imperial County Library on her phone.
“ We were already here,” Mrs. Martinez explained. “This way she can be at two libraries at once.”
Certainly, getting kids Maisy’s age and their parents into the library was the project’s chief aim. The Early Learning with Families room is tied to the Imperial Public Library’s newest program.
SPROUT, which stands for Sing, Play, Read, Observe, Uniquely Together, is a grant-funded program that strives to connect children, families and caregivers with the services they need to thrive in their first five years.
The program acknowledges a parent’s role in a child’s early education and development and offers tools and support aimed at helping children and their caregivers be successful with learning activities.
The SPROUTS program was introduced in December, according to the library’s early learning literacy coordinator, Samantha Estes. The new room offers a child-friendly environment for activities such as storytime, arts and crafts, and playtime.
A group of about 15 SPROUTS kids were on hand Monday to help Mayor Karin Eugenio and Councilman Robert Amparano sever the ribbon for the Early Learning room’s grand opening. That was followed by storytime and a goody bag for the kids.
Find more information about the Imperial Public Library’s SPROUT programs at https://www.cityofimperial.org/sites/default/files/2021-Summer-Activity-Guide.pdf
