LIFE OUT HERE: A new place

Sometimes even the best things come to an end.
I no longer live in the Imperial Valley. Eleven months ago, my wife and I bought a home in a historic area of Tucson and gradually started moving our stuff, and our lives, to Arizona.
The move is complete. Our house in Imperial has been sold and we are ensconced in a beautiful, but old, home and neighborhood in Midtown Tucson, near the University of Arizona. The old home needs some upgrades, but overall, the house, the neighborhood and Tucson are proving to be wonderful places to live.
The Imperial Valley, though, will always be home, will always have a home in my heart and my head. I will visit often and will continue writing for this newspaper.
I lived in the Valley for 32 years. I met my wife in the Valley. I raised a kid in the Valley. I coached and refereed youth sports teams in the Valley. I had two long runs in two great jobs in the Valley. I have relatives, former students and co-workers I love in the Valley. My Valley basketball buddies, many of whom I played hoops with twice a week for nearly three decades, are among my closest friends.
Because my wife and I were retiring from our main jobs, though, we decided, like many people in the Valley, to live elsewhere upon retirement. Frankly, unless you have grandchildren in the Valley, and we don’t, there isn’t much to do as retirees beyond going out to eat Mexican or Chinese.
So we started looking and narrowed the search to three places.
We love San Diego, but we can’t afford a house in San Diego.
Sacramento is nice but expensive. It’s also lacking in… I don’t know… funk.
Tucson, though, has funk in bundles. It has a thriving arts community. It brought the world Linda Ronstadt and the great rock’n’roll/cowpunk band the Supersuckers.
It offers all things my wife and I like to do, including eating at great restaurants, going to plays and concerts, going to great films. We already are member of the nearby community movie theater, which plays art films from around the world. We can and do walk to U of A sporting events. We can and do walk to fine restaurants.
I want to spend whatever time I have left writing and, if possible, being involved in the production of films, and Tucson has active writing and film communities.
And Tucson’s affordable. Property prices are reasonable, and taxes are low.
People have asked us, “Why move from one place where it’s hot as hell to another place that’s hot as hell?”
But it’s not as hot in Tucson. On a recent day in the Imperial Valley when it was 114 degrees, the high in Tucson was 97. Tucson is usually 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the Valley in the summer, particularly during Tucson’s monsoon season.
And yes, we could have moved to Phoenix, but Phoenix is just as hot as the Imperial Valley and its metro area is five times larger than Tucson’s, and I’m more of a mid-sized-city guy than a huge-city guy.
It was more than just lifestyle and weather choices that prompted the move, though. I lost three of my closest friends during the pandemic and saw others I know die too soon. With whatever time I had left, I decided. I wanted to live somewhere where I’d long longed to live.
I’d loved Tucson since I visited as a college student, when I came to watch Fresno State’s baseball team, on which my close friend played catcher, play the University of Arizona in the NCAA playoffs. Although U of A fans were hard on the Fresno State players, and on the Fresno State student supporters I was among, I remember thinking to myself, “I like this place, a lot.”
And now I live in Tucson… happily.
A lot of my heart, though, will always remain in the Imperial Valley.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and retired full-time lecturer in writing and film at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
