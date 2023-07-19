LIFE OUT HERE: A perfect fit

It’s been said that the right dogs often come along to fit into certain circumstances in our lives.
Cesar, my Brittany and constant sidekick, loved me unabashedly throughout my adolescence and into my young adulthood. I needed that abiding love during that time in my life.
Tasha, our big German Shepherd/Collie mix with a strong maternal streak, was there for guidance and protection for our son in his younger years. In the meantime, Jewel, our gregarious Boxer, was a wonderful playmate for a playful boy.
Flynn, my first Australian Shepherd and my “life dog,” was always by my side as I transitioned to working more from home. We were soulmates from day one, and we both were happier when we were together. Flynn helped raise Bobby, our snuggly but particular little Maltipoo, and helped make Bobby into the good guy and loving family member he continues to be.
Shea, our current Australian Shepherd, has been perfect for what we’ve been going through in his five and a half years in our lives.
During the soul-crushing, scary times of the pandemic, Shea, just two years old at the pandemic’s start, was a constant source of joy. He’s always happy, so he made us happier than we could have been otherwise.
During the pandemic’s early months, which included week after week of nearly total lockdown in our home state of California, Shea somehow adjusted from having two walks a day to zero walks a day. Instead of walking, we would play ball in the back yard. We would play tug-of-war in the back yard. We would wrestle and play chase in the back yard, and, to my wife’s chagrin, we would wrestle and play chase in the house.
It wasn’t the life Shea had experienced previously, and I don’t think it was the life Shea wanted, but he adjusted. His energy wasn’t being drained the way it needed to be drained, so he used that energy to love his family even more.
We lost some loved ones in recent years, and Shea, sensitive despite his constant ebullience, was there to lovingly console us. I often refer to him as a “mama’s boy,” because of the rapturous way he looks at my wife and the big hugs he regularly gives her, and his tender affection for her was perfect during those horrible times of loss.
After we retired from our jobs in education, my wife and I moved from California to Tucson, where we knew no one. That didn’t last long with Shea taking us on walks around our new neighborhood.
Shea, the joyous butt-shaker, the handsome fellow indeed, is beyond engaging. Anyone who speaks to him, or to us about him, is going to have to pet him and then give him a belly rub. That’s his rule. And those who don’t show interest in meeting him will get long, pleading stares that basically say, “Yeah, but I’m the one and only Shea, and we should meet, shouldn’t we?” Many soon relent to his charm.
After people meet Shea once, they almost always want to greet him every time they see him. And while he’s petted and gives out kisses and nuzzles, we talk to our neighbors. That has led to many burgeoning friendships in our new neighborhood … all thanks to Shea, the joyous dog about town.
Recently I was walking with Shea in a neighboring neighborhood. Two women in their 80s, or maybe even their 90s, who were walking together, saw Shea. One woman told me that Shea had a dazzlingly beautiful coat. Shea took this as an invitation to go up and meet the women. He wildly wiggled his big butt Aussie-style. He charmed Shea-style.
“What a wonderful dog. He must be a joy to have in your home,” one of the women said.
“He is,” I said.
And he is the perfect dog for this part of our lives.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
