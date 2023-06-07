LIFE OUT HERE: A trip to Fantasy Land

I could write an entire column about the mess Southwest Airlines is, about how the simplest trip can be complicated, and ruined, by the quagmire Southwest’s mismanagement has created, despite the noble efforts of those employees who try to keep the airline operating marginally well.
I could write about how beautiful it was to watch James Taylor perform, how he is a gifted storyteller and wondrous songwriter with a luminescent voice that transports people into loveliness even in a place like Las Vegas, where his bucolic music seems out of place among all the neon and flash.
I, though, want to write about Las Vegas itself, a place that seems to get bigger, messier and louder every time I visit.
I don’t hate Las Vegas … and yes, I know, because I have friends who are locals, that Vegas is not just the Strip. I know that once a person gets a bit away from the Strip, Las Vegas is much like many other Sun Belt cities.
Most visitors to Vegas, though, stay in and around the Strip, so that is all that most non-locals experience. And frankly, I think that is all most visitors want to see. The boring parts of Vegas are pretty much like the boring newer suburbs where many live, so why see the boring spots of Las Vegas?
I wouldn’t want to live in Las Vegas, not on the glitzy Strip nor in the relatively sane other areas. I like to visit now and then, but I wouldn’t live in Las Vegas. It’s just a bit … shady for my tastes. I will go at times to watch my Las Vegas Raiders play, or to see a concert, but otherwise I can, and do, live without Vegas.
Having not been to Las Vegas for several years, the first thing I noticed on our visit over the weekend was it has gotten immensely bigger, on the Strip and off. The second thing I noticed is that gambling has been deemphasized, either by design, evolution or a combination of both. It is not uncommon to walk through a hotel or resort in Las Vegas these days and not see slot machines or gaming tables for minutes at a time.
What is sold now in Las Vegas is a fantasy experience. People from all over the world, from Omaha to Amman to Budapest, travel to Vegas and try desperately to transform from who they are to who they want to be.
People wear things in Las Vegas that they would never wear at home. People don’t wear things in Vegas that they would always wear at home. People who might not be big partiers at home are openly, and publicly, drunk at noon in Vegas. People pile up meters of lobster and crab legs in the all-you-can-eat hotel buffets and scarf until they are ready to puke, but most save the major puking for the hard drinking in the glamorous nightclub later in the night.
I don’t think the world having such designated debauchery spots – Las Vegas, Monte Carlo, Dubai and various other places – is necessarily a bad thing. Folks need places to let off steam and do what they would never do in front of their neighbors, coworkers and fellow congregation members. Then they can return to their hometowns, where they would never wear that G-string swimsuit, that beyond-tiny dress, that spangled cowboy hat that they strutted around in while in Vegas.
They can save all that stuff, though, come back to Las Vegas in a year or two and live their fantasies again … and next time they’ll know better than to use Southwest Airlines.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
