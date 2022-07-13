LIFE OUT HERE: Are we still admired?

The young woman, somewhere between ages 18 and 20, on her bicycle and on her phone, passes me on the riverfront pathway.
“I told her I didn’t want to hear her any more of her nonsense,” she says into her phone as she passes. “Then I told her to go back to the States, where everywhere and everything is a f---in’ mess.”
That seems to be the attitude toward our country these days among the Irish, who are a friendly and engaging lot but not afraid to express their opinions on pretty much everything.
When I was last here in 2018, Americans generally were, from my view, considered privileged to live in an advanced, prosperous country that was seen by most as the epitome of democracy. That, from the conversations in which I have participated and overheard since my return this summer, is no longer the case. I heard some Irish lads in a restaurant kiddingly chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!” at a neighboring table of Americans and saying that dictatorship was just around the corner for the U.S., “just like China.” It was all in good fun… pretty much. Americans and Irish folks were laughing. But there was an edge to it all.
I’d earlier heard some Irish folks talking about COVID-19 rekindling in Ireland and how they felt assured that no matter what it wouldn’t get “as bad as it did in the States.”
“That would be horrid,” one woman said to the other two women at her table.
And I sat next to a woman in a sandwich shop/espresso bar who turned to me and said she thought I was Irish until she heard me make my order. (My ability to pass as Irish until I open my mouth allows me to hear and see much of what more conspicuous visitors to Ireland never could.) The woman, in her late 40s or early 50s, said while she had traveled to the United States – New York specifically – some time ago to visit relatives, she vowed to me that she would never return.
“Why not?” I asked.
“Because I don’t want to get shot,” she said.
“It’s not like that everywhere,” I countered. “It’s a big country. There are lots of safe places. I’ve lived there my whole life and never been shot.”
I didn’t tell her I have in fact had guns pulled on me and was shot at once.
“But the gun laws there allow anyone to get a gun,” she said. “Even crazy people. We never have mass shootings in Ireland. We don’t have guns. One murder is a big deal here. It’s not like that in the States. We just had a boy convicted of shooting another lad in a drug deal in Dublin and it was all over the news for days.”
“A murder is still a big thing in the States,” I said. “And a lot of people in our country want stricter gun laws.”
“Maybe, but I’m still never going back. It’s not for me,” she said as she turned back to her coffee and book.
I’ve noticed that when people here my American accent now, they look at me with something between sadness and sympathy, a “you poor thing” look. I’m still proud to be an American, but people here don’t seem to think I should be.
And with massive gun violence, more than 1 million of my fellow citizens dead from COVID-19 and a former president who plotted to overthrow the duly-elected government and sent a violent mob to the Capitol to do just that, and who is still trying to overturn the election, it makes it difficult to defend my country.
But I will continue doing just that, because American is who I am.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
