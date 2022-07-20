LIFE OUT HERE: Better food, better health

For those who know me, and those who read this column regularly (and I thank you both), it is no secret that I have had horrible, sometimes nearly crippling, stomach issues for the last few months.
The problem has been tested, diagnosed, reconsidered, re-diagnosed, re-tested and reconsidered a few times by doctors. I am currently with my doctors at the, “We are not sure what it is, but it’s certainly something bad” stage of the issue.
That was case, at least, until I came to Ireland a few weeks ago to teach a study-abroad class. Within days, my stomach issues, while not completely cured, were certainly much better. My stomach, for the first time in months, frequently was settled.
The reason to me is quite clear. In Ireland, food is better. It not only tastes better, it is healthier. There are fewer factory farms, fewer genetically modified organisms, fewer pesticides and fewer preservatives used. The meat is not pumped up with steroids and hormones, as it is in the U.S.
So strawberries are smaller but are juicier and have a livelier taste. Blueberries aren’t all that much smaller but have a more vibrant flavor. Chicken has more taste: a bit gamier but more flavorful. It tastes like something, not like fleshy nothing, the way chicken usually tastes in the United States.
Whatever steps the European Union and Ireland have taken to provide healthier food to their populations have worked. My students noticed right away that the food tasted better and healthier in Ireland than it does in the United States. They love the food here.
One of the first things my students notice upon arriving in any country to which we travel in Europe is that there are many fewer obese people. That is partially because people walk more in Europe, but also because they eat less and eat healthier. The Irish do like their beef, their sweets and their beer, all of which can put weight on folks, but because the food in general is less packed with sugar, salt, preservatives and other chemicals, and because they walk a lot, they tend to be thinner than Americans are.
Within days of arriving here I actually could be more than a rushed trip away from a bathroom. I could take long walks without plotting pit stops. I even started eating again small amounts of some of the foods my doctors had told me to eliminate from my diet. There have been few if any repercussions for these alleged transgressions.
We could have better food in the United States, food that is as tasty and healthy as the food eaten in Ireland and elsewhere in the EU, food that is largely produced by family farms. That, however, likely will never happen. Lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. are beholden to the ever-powerful food industry, and to the factory farms run by the industry, and to the campaign donations from the industry, so there is not much chance of anything happening to make the stuff we put in our bodies healthier. We likely will continue eating food that tastes flat and makes us fat and unhealthy… or fatter and unhealthier.
I do know when I return to my country, I will seek out food that is less processed, less pumped up with junk and more natural. It will be an ordeal, but I will try to find truly good food.
And I am sure my stomach, and the rest of my body, will thank me.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.