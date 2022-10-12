LIFE OUT HERE: Budapest, Arizona?

If you win, you win. If you lose, you win.
That’s the approach some of the candidates for statewide office are taking here in Arizona, most particularly Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, and Mark Finchem, the Republican/Oath Keepers’ candidate for secretary of state.
Both have said that if they win, the victory should stand, even though they will have had to overcome rampant cheating by Democrats and their Republican and independent co-conspirators. And if they lose, they have already said will not honor the election and blame corrupt elections officials, electronic voting machines, the lamestream media and voting by unregistered javelinas. (OK, I made up the last one. They’ll blame it on voting by unregistered Gila monsters.)
Finchem and Lake have emphasized if elected, they would decertify the corrupt victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and hand the state’s electoral votes to Trump. Both also have said if Trump runs for president again in 2024 and doesn’t win in Arizona, they won’t certify the election.
While the epicenter of this anti-democracy movement right now, Arizona is far from the only place such movements are taking place, in this country or abroad. It’s part of a political philosophy of some that the people are not smart enough, or tuned-in enough, to elect the best people to run their own governments. That means strongmen, and the occasional strongwoman, must take and maintain control.
In this setup, the strongman has control of everything: the courts, the legislature, law enforcement and of course, the executive branch. The strongman maintains strict order, through force, and maintains an efficiently run society. Once in control, any election allowed is overtly fixed to keep the strongman to stay in power.
One of the leading people espousing, and teaching, this approach to ruling, both domestically and worldwide, is fashion plate Steve Bannon, now something of neighbor of mine. (He lives in a pricey, glistening suburb of Tucson. I live in funky midtown Tucson.)
Some strongmen running their countries in such a manner these days include Victor Orban in Hungary, Recep Erdogan in Turkey, Xi Jinping in China, and of course, Vladimir Putin in Russia … and now large parts of Ukraine. Both Trump and Bannon have expressed admiration for the way these men control all aspects of their countries with iron fists. Societal order is maintained in such countries, they point out.
Ultimately, the aim of Bannon, Trump and their cronies is to have our country run like Hungary is under Orban: nationalist, anti-immigrant, anti-press freedom, anti-homosexual, anti-intellectual, anti-academic freedom, pro-conservative Christian, with power maintained via corrupt elections and brute force.
The undermining of representative democracy, though, begins with killing people’s faith in fair elections. That is something Bannon and Trump have been sowing for six or seven years now.
Trump said before the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections that the voting would be corrupt, and he would be the one who would suffer from that corruption. When he won in 2016, he insisted that the tallies were incorrect, that he won by even more. When he lost in 2020, he not only insisted that he had easily won, but fomented an insurrection.
Lake, Finchem and others on the far right are doing the same thing in Arizona during the last weeks of their campaigns. They’re saying even if they win, the vote will be corrupt because they didn’t win by enough. That is exactly what Lake insisted after her Republican primary victory. And if Lake and Finchem lose, they have said they will press the fact that the count was corrupt and not respect the result.
So if you win, you win. And if you lose, you win.
And this is not Budapest.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and retired university teacher. He can be reached at bmkoffod@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.