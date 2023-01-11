LIFE OUT HERE: Clean football is healthier football

I was officiating a higher-level Pop Warner football game a decade or so ago between Calexico and Brawley teams. Brawley was shellacking Calexico. The score was like 37-0 with a couple minutes left in the game.
Then a Brawley back broke a long run and was 40 or so yards down the field with Calexico players futilely chasing him. I was the official for that game who stayed behind the plays, and as I watched the play downfield, a Brawley player blindsided a Calexico player and knocked him flat, right in front of me. Because the play was 40 yards down the field and there was no call for that coldcock cheap shot, I threw my flag and called the Brawley player for unsportsmanlike conduct. That meant the touchdown didn’t count.
Some of the Brawley coaches went bonkers, with one coach particularly going berserk. When I walked over to explain the call to the head coach, he wasn’t happy, but he accepted it. After all, his team was already winning in a blowout, and I think he knew the hit was unnecessary.
The one assistant coach would not be mollified, though. He screamed that the play was still in progress and that the player did the right thing by making the “block.”
He shouted that was the way Brawley players were taught to play, meaning until the whistle blew. I said I’d officiated many other games involving Brawley teams and the kids did not play that way.
He yelled that I didn’t understand because it was obvious that I’d never played competitive football. When I responded that I was quite sure I played competitive football at a higher level than he ever did, and that my one lingering football injury was from such a cheap shot, his response was he and I were going to meet in the parking lot after the game and settle the matter. I responded by throwing another penalty flag, for unsportsmanlike conduct, on the coach. The head coach then made the assistant leave the sideline.
I was so repelled by the cheap shot, and the response by the assistant coach, that I never officiated another football game. As the son of a football coach, as someone who played the sport into college, as someone who loves football so deeply in his soul that he actually liked football practice, particularly tackling practice, I didn’t want to witness it being soiled by adults teaching kids to play that way.
Football is an inherently dangerous sport. You basically have people in armor running into each other at full speed. The higher the level, the more dangerous it gets, as the players get bigger, faster and stronger.
Football will never be safe, but it can be safer. When I started playing, we were taught to tackle by leading with the helmet. By the time I was a junior in high school, we were taught to “form tackle,” where we led with our shoulder pads and wrapped up with our arms. That’s been the safer way players have been taught ever since, although the nature for many players is still to lead with the helmet, which means head injuries still happen way too often.
Damar Hamlin made a good form tackle without using his helmet in the recent Buffalo-Cincinnati NFL game. Unfortunately, he was stuck in the chest and his heart stopped, likely because of the blunt force impact. He’ll survive, thank God, and we’ll have to wait to see if he can return to football.
Through better equipment we can make football safer. If we get good people to coach kids to not only learn the right techniques, but sportsmanship – which includes not giving or taking cheap shots – the sport will be that much safer.
And the fight the assistant coach proposed for the parking lot after the game? When I reached the parking lot, he was already in his vehicle and driving off.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and an emeritus lecturer in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
