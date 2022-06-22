LIFE OUT HERE: Death becomes us

My brother-in-law Marty, who was my close friend, and also a good husband, a great father, a helluva baseball coach and a legendary local baseball player, died last week.
He was the third close friend I’ve lost in the last year and a half. One of my best friends during my 32 years in the Imperial Valley also died in the last 18 months, as did my best friend from age 4 to 20. They were all about a year younger than I am, and I’m 63.
Strangely, during these pandemic-plagued times, none died from COVID, at least according to their doctors. Marty died from the after-effects of a stroke seven years ago, and my two close friends died of heart attacks.
I guess we were reaching that age when heart attacks and strokes start killing American men. For some reason, I haven’t had either… yet. I have blood-pressure issues and minor cholesterol concerns and more recently, horrible stomach problems, but so far, no big system crashes. And skin cancer, which I also have grappled with, hasn’t taken me down yet, either.
Life, though, is ephemeral. I realize that more with each passing day. I knew all these departed friends when they were young, vital men, full of life and dreams. (One I met when we were preschoolers.) Their time in this world came and went, faster than I and the others who loved them wanted, and certainly faster than they wanted.
So I’m an old guy now. It kind of snuck up on me, but I guess I made it to “senior citizen.” I see how people view me these days. I get called “sir” a lot more often. People ask me if I need help more frequently. Folks assume I’m retired. I’m granted senior discounts without even being asked.
My university students think I’m ancient. When I talk to my students about things from earlier in my life, they look at me as if I lived it on another planet. We have totally different frames of reference. They don’t know who Andy Kaufman was. They don’t know who Bob Dylan is.
Various students have tried to convince me in recent years, in discussions and essays, that Beyonce, Harry Styles or the Weeknd is the greatest musician of all time.
When I counter, “What about Mozart? What about George Gershwin? What about John Lennon? What about Miles Davis? What about David Bowie? What about Prince? What about Thom Yorke, Ray Davies and Bob Marley?” they generally respond along the lines of, “I don’t know who most of those people are, but I know the Weeknd (or substitute in Harry Styles or Beyonce) is better. And aren’t some of those people you mentioned old or dead now?”
I once wanted to counter that Thom Yorke, Radiohead’s creative genius, is not that old. Then I researched and found out he’s 53.
A couple of my students, bright young lads indeed, approached me a few months ago and asked if I knew about Talking Heads. They said they’d just found out about the group and had fallen head over heels for Talking Heads’ funky, strange but brilliant music. I said I love that band, that Talking Heads was a sensation in the late 1970s and 1980s, that they should have been there with us all back then, living it up with Talking Heads.
I felt like a museum curator.
Over the weekend my wife and I watched an award-winning movie from France about getting old called “Vortex.” The meaning of the film could be argued, but what I took from it is we must continue leading our lives, and pursuing our passions, no matter our age, no matter what others think.
The truth is I’ve never much cared what others think. I care even less now. Feel free to define me as old, and I’ll feel free to not care.
I’m living fully, for myself, but also for the friends I’ve lost.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
