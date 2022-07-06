LIFE OUT HERE: Eating up Ireland

I can see the world open up before their eyes.
That is the best part of teaching study-abroad classes. I see my study-abroad students, particularly my students from San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus, many of whom haven’t seen much, view the world, and their lives, from different perspectives.
After teaching nine month-long study-abroad classes, in Argentina, Italy, Spain and Ireland, I know what to expect from my students when they arrive in foreign places and see breathtaking sites: endless exclamations of “Oh my God!” “Wow!” and “You’ve got to be kidding me!”
In Galway, the students are particularly taken aback by the abundant foliage, the ancient buildings, the fairytale-like homes and gardens (yards to Americans). They, of course, love the sites that most visitors see: the various castles, the Cliffs of Moher, the Galway downtown and its quaint shops and cobblestone streets. The real shocker for many of the students, though, is they are going to get to live and study for a month in a place like this, a place that is in many ways the polar opposite of all they have lived and seen their entire lives.
Speaking of polar, many students consider the weather here beyond cold, even though it is “summer” in Ireland. Highs have been in the high 50s or low 60s since we arrived, and rain has been consistent if not particularly hard. I love it, but for many of my students, who have grown up in an area with little rainfall and temperatures consistently topping 100 degrees for a few months a year, it is a shock to their systems, even though their teacher warned them it could be, and probably would be, damp and cold frequently in Galway.
My students here also are taken aback by the engaging nature of the Irish people. The Irish are almost unfailingly polite, and with many Irish, if you give them an opening for a discussion, that chat could last an hour or three. Most of my students are from an area where store clerks are frequently rude and strangers are not to be engaged, so being around people so consistently outgoing and friendly is not something to which they are accustomed.
I see my students, though, get a little more Irish in their approach to life with each passing day. The Irish try to help those in need of assistance, just because there is no reason not to. The Irish smile, just because there is no reason not to. The Irish enjoy life fully, just because there is no reason not to. The Irish slow down and appreciate life’s beauties, just because there is no reason not to.
Yes, there is book learning in my study-abroad class, which is a writing course, and the books we are reading while here provide insights into both the lives and the unique creativity of the Irish people. (We read two books by contemporary Irish writer Kevin Barry, a true literary genius. Read more Kevin Barry.) But the book learning, and the in-class discussions, are a relatively minor part of my study-abroad curriculum.
More than anything, I want my students to get out there and experience life in this joyous, caring Irish culture. I want my students to soak it all in, to eat it all up. And if the shock at the beauty of the sites here gets overtaken by a love of the beauty of the people, I will be happy with that educational result.
That will mean my students will carry some Irish in the souls throughout their lives, and that will be a beautiful thing indeed.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
