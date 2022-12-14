LIFE OUT HERE: Economics, not equity

Brittany Griner having to play professional basketball in Russia to make a great living was not a matter of pay equity. It was a matter of economics, of supply and demand, purely and simply.
I’m a fan of women’s basketball. I watch it on television. I’ve gone to many women’s college and high school games. When I was officiating high school basketball in the Imperial Valley, I preferred calling girls’ games. Most of the better local coaches coached girls, and whereas the boys mostly ran sloppy fast breaks and fired up ill-advised threes, the girls in the Valley, for the most part, played sensible, intelligent basketball.
I’m in the minority in this country regarding women’s basketball, though. The men’s game is much preferred.
So when news commentators, including some I generally respect, insisted Griner, a star player in the Women’s National Basketball Association, should have been paid as much as NBA star such as LeBron James and not had to play in Russia to supplement her income, I screamed at the TV, “Who’s going to pay that salary, and how?” And I do scream every time I hear that nonsense. You can ask my wife.
WNBA games draw smaller audiences, both on television and in person. The licensed merchandise of WNBA teams, meaning the jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies and shorts, from which teams make substantial cash, does not sell anywhere close to as well as NBA gear. A Luka Doncic versus Steph Curry matchup in an NBA game is going to draw an exponentially bigger television audience than any WNBA game, and those Luka and Steph jerseys sell more in a week than all the WNBA jerseys sell in a year.
On top of that, the WNBA has a 36-game regular season, which is less than half the length of the NBA regular season.
So I ask again, who’s going to pay Brittany Griner a salary comparable to LeBron James? From where is that money going to emanate? The government? Heaven?
Sadly, top women players such as Griner must play overseas to make the money they deserve. In places such as Russia and Turkey, fans appreciate the women’s game more than we do here, and fans and owners overseas are willing to pay more to see it.
The same thing happens to world-class male American soccer players. If they want to make good money, they must play in the top leagues in Europe, because we Americans don’t appreciate their skills enough.
If female players are going to be paid in this country anywhere close to what they deserve, they, and those of us who love the women’s game, need to make women’s basketball more popular and more visible. Basketball needs to be more like tennis, where the popularity of the men’s and women’s games is close, and the pay is getting closer. Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, in fact, are just as popular, and visible, as the top men’s tennis players in the world.
(In another aside, if women are going to get paid as much as the men do for major tennis tournaments, they should play best-of-five set matches like the men do instead of best-of three. Either that, or the men should be allowed to play best-of-three like the women play.)
It is sad that Brittany Griner had to go to Russia to make big money playing basketball, and it’s sad that she got busted and sent to a gulag for bringing cannabis vape cartridges into the country, and it’s sad that Russia used Griner as a political pawn and a bargaining chip to get a notorious Russian arms dealer out of prison.
We can help make another scenario like this less likely if we go to Phoenix Mercury or Los Angeles Sparks games, or even watch those games on television. We might not see the rim-rattling dunks we witness when we watch the Suns or Lakers play, but we will see a purer, and some might say better, form of basketball.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
