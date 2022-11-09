LIFE OUT HERE: Focus on the smaller

Other than being the two biggest cities in the state of Arizona, Tucson and Phoenix have little in common.
The Phoenix metro area is about five times the size of the Tucson metro area, which is an hour and a half to two and half hours south of Phoenix, depending on the generally troubling Phoenix area traffic.
Only about a quarter of the people in the Phoenix area live in the city of Phoenix, with most living in the seemingly endless faceless suburbs, while more than half of the people in the Tucson area live within the Tucson city limits.
Phoenix is gleaming and sprawling and packed with huge ranch houses and new hotels and shopping centers. Tucson is, well, funky. Many of the buildings are historic and many of the people – including yours truly and his better half – live in older homes in historic neighborhoods in the middle of the city.
Phoenix has countless freeways. Tucson has one.
Tucson has no sports teams in the nation’s major professional sports leagues. Phoenix has four, if you count the Arizona Coyotes ice hockey team.
Many men in the Phoenix area walk around in too-tight shirts and many women walk around in high heels and skimpy skirts. Many are talking about pending real estate deals. Folks in Tucson walk around in flip-flops and scruffy shorts, with many talking about novels and foreign films.
The Tucson area is more ethnically diverse than the Phoenix area, particularly the not quite lily-white, but pretty-darn-white, Phoenix suburbs.
The Phoenix area has started to become a bit more Democratic but still leans right, whereas Tucson, particularly the city proper, is a longtime Democratic stronghold.
I’m writing this on Monday of this week, and I am predicting that Tucson, the much smaller of the two cities, may have the bigger statewide and national focus on election night and the days and weeks following.
In the 2020 presidential election, the presidential race in Arizona was neck and neck late into the night. Most of the untallied votes were in Pima County, which has Tucson as its major city. I remember one election analyst on a major cable news channel saying if Trump had a small lead with Pima County still out, that Trump was going to lose Arizona. That ended up being the case, as Pima County, and particularly the city of Tucson, went overwhelmingly for Joe Biden.
To no one’s surprise, many of the allegations and investigations of alleged election misdeeds from Trump and his acolytes centered on Pima County, largely because of its left-leaning political tendencies. Those probes into alleged cheating proved fruitless.
There is a strong chance that election deniers such as governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate/Oath Keeper Mark Finchem may be ahead late into election night, with the Pima County votes the main ones outstanding. Following the Trump playbook, I would expect Lake and Finchem and their fellow travelers to declare victory while many votes, particularly Tucson votes, are not yet tallied.
When the ballots from Tucson are counted, the election deniers might lose, particularly Finchem, who is the most overt wingnut of the bunch. Both Lake and Finchem have not committed to honoring the results of the voting if they lose. I am expecting retribution, maybe violent retribution, from those on the right if Lake, Finchem and the other election deniers lose their elections.
If they do lose, much of the spotlight, and anger, will fall on Pima County.
Phoenix may have most of the population, the big, shiny buildings and the major league sports teams, but Tucson could be the focus of the election controversy, this week and beyond.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter who retired from his job a full-time lecturer at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, where he taught writing, film and other classes. Kofford can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.