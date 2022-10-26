LIFE OUT HERE: George Lopez: nationalist nightmare

It was a white nationalist’s nightmare.
A famous Latino-American comic was poking fun at white people, and at his own people, and doing so in two languages that most people in the crowd understood. The audience was mostly Mexican-American, but included folks of all colors, and those people laughed and laughed and laughed. And this all happened in an amphitheater on a Native American reservation.
It took him a few minutes to get rolling, but once he did, George Lopez was at his profane and socially relevant best. Lopez is at his funniest when contrasting how members of white American and Mexican-American families interact, and he can be brutally funny in mocking both his culture and our nation’s still-dominant white one.
Lopez cares not an iota about being politically correct, particularly when talking about how recent generations of American children are indulged, and soft, compared to his own generation. As someone who is of Lopez’s generation and who taught later generations, I think he couldn’t be more right about that. My generation, which is Lopez’s generation, did a lot of things, and had a lot of things done to us, and we not only endured but were made tougher as a result. We have the scars, mentally and physically, to prove it. And we’re fine … generally.
Ruben Paul, a comedian from Los Angeles raised by Haitian parents, was Lopez’s warmup act. Like Lopez, Paul pointed out the hilarious idiosyncrasies of his upbringing and also talked about the racism directed at black folks and among black folks, particularly if the people targeted are from an atypical black background, as Paul is. Paul also said as a black teen going to a mostly Latino high school, he experienced a jovial but still pernicious racism from his Mexican-American classmates.
The undercurrent of Paul’s comedy set, and later of Lopez’s set, is that we are all Americans, no matter our culture or color. Paul pointed out that Tucson and Los Angeles are rare places in this country where there are people of all colors and cultures, and those people generally get along well. (Although it’s 90% Latino, I think we could make the same point about Imperial County.) Elsewhere in the country, the demographics tend to be different, and so do the interactions – or lack thereof – between people of different cultures and colors, Paul said.
George Lopez has been loudly anti-Trump for years, but he saved his brief remarks about the ex-president for the last few minutes of his show, probably not wanting to disrupt the jovial mood or provoke omnipresent pro-Trump hecklers early in his set. Lopez joked that Trump acts much like a Mexican-American, in that he takes stuff home from work and has a wife at home who doesn’t speak much English. (George Lopez said it. I didn’t.)
Lopez later talked about being grilled by Secret Service agents during the Trump presidency after he made a remark on social media that Iran had put a bounty on Trump’s head for $80 million but, “We’ll do it for half.” Lopez said the Secret Service agents asked him if he thought that remark was funny. With a comically quavering voice and body, he said he told the agents he thought it was funny when he made the remark, but now that he was being questioned by federal agents maybe not so much anymore.
George Lopez is the worst nightmare of the white nationalist movement, as led by Trump. Lopez is smarter, funnier and a better golfer than Trump, and his while name might be Lopez and he might be bilingual, he’s American through and through.
Lopez is brown and proud of it. If you asked the thousands of people gathered to hear his performance what they thought of George Lopez being brown and proud, many would have responded, “Andale pues.”
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter who taught writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley before retiring. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
