LIFE OUT HERE: Going for it, Irish-style

I’m not a great singer, but I’m not a terrible singer, either. I can carry a tune, for a bit anyway, as long as it doesn’t call for much range.
That qualifies me to sing in public in Ireland, because in Ireland, technique and talent count, of course, but so do heart and willingness to go for it. And I will go for it.
I’ve sung “Dirty Old Town” in public in Ireland, but I might give “Carrickfergus” a go this time. And while “Fisherman’s Blues” was written by a Scot, the Irish love it, and the Irish love the Scots because they are Celts, too. So maybe I’ll give that beautiful number a try.
I love Ireland, and one of the things I love most about it is the passion for music. I’ll be flying to Ireland when most of you read this. I’ll be leading a month-long study-abroad trip to Ireland, and while we will travel all over the Emerald Isle, we will be based in the beautiful little city of Galway on Ireland’s west coast. I taught and led a study-abroad group in Galway for a month a few years ago, and I loved the city and the people, and their love for books and music and tale-telling.
It says a lot about how far we have come with the pandemic that San Diego State is allowing faculty-led study-abroad groups to function again. We had a trip to Galway scheduled for June-July of 2020, but then COVID punched the world in the face and shot the world in the heart, and that trip was cancelled. A trip planned for Spain last summer went nowhere.
Now, though, we have an SDSU study-abroad group flying halfway across the world with few in-flight restrictions. I’ll keep a mask on for much of the flight, because I have asthma and some other health issues, but I would guess many folks on the flights will go mask-less. And I guess we have to be OK with that now. Worrying about it won’t make the flight any better, or any safer.
Some of my students going on the trip have never flown. Now they are flying to Europe. Some of my students have never lived away from home. Now they are going to spend a month living in student apartments in a foreign culture. Some of my students celebrate any rain they see, and they’ll be spending a month in a place where the constant precipitation is considered a nuisance by many locals. Some of my students are reluctant to crack a book. In Galway they’ll see folks reading books at bus stops, in restaurants and on park benches.
Widened perspective is what students get from such trips, particularly students from SDSU’s Imperial Valley campus, many of whom have not seen or even considered much beyond their immediate environs and daily concerns. As I’ve written before, after doing study-abroad programs, students go from being citizens of the Imperial Valley or of San Diego to being citizens of the world. Many worry they will miss their families terribly while they are gone for a month. Most, though, don’t want to return home when the month is over.
I encourage my study-abroad students to get out into whatever community we are staying in, whether it is Galway, Milan, Valencia (Spain) or Buenos Aires. I tell the students if they are going to sit in their dorm rooms or apartments looking at their laptops or phones, they might as well be at home. And if they happen to be in a karaoke bar/restaurant in one of these cities, particularly in Ireland, I tell my students they should get up and sing if they feel even the slightest inspiration.
That’s because they might never have that chance again.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
