LIFE OUT HERE: Hey, that’s your brother

I have made it clear over the decades of writing this column that I have no interest whatsoever in the British royal family.
To me they are inbred welfare kings and queens – literally – who we Americans righteously ridded ourselves of nearly 250 years ago. I am baffled that so many in our country are fascinated by this mob of spoiled, unremarkable people who go to the bathroom just like the rest of us. (Although they may have royal wipers, for all I know.)
I try to ignore the endless hubbub about William, Harry, Charles, Barnaby VI, Nigel the Impaler, Gilligan, the Skipper and the rest, but somehow some of the constant slobbering about these folks has oozed into my ears and eyes.
Apparently, Harry, who I think is the red-haired one (but not for long if his head is viewed from the top) has had a falling out with William, the completely bald one.
Now the red-haired one has written a book and done many interviews detailing how the bald one has mistreated him and his wife, which included the bald one physically beating up the ginger. And while I don’t care any more about these folks than I do about the average family in Calexico or El Centro or Tucson, being a brother myself, I do care about brotherhood. And as a brother, I know that I would never detail my disputes with my brothers in a public forum as Harry has.
I have two brothers, and we have had our differences at times. It hasn’t always been pretty. Even though we were raised in the same household and have much in common, we are deeply different people.
My brothers are only a year and a day apart in age, and I am three years younger than one and four years younger than the other, so they have a bond with each other that I have with neither.
I am OK with that, though. They are my brothers, and I am overjoyed that they have that deep, special connection. They are my brothers and I want my brothers to be happy in their lives and have success in all they do. I am proud of both of my brothers. I have a close and special relationship with my sister, and a deep bond and love for her, and her for me, I think, but I have a brotherhood with my brothers.
Because they are my brothers, I know many things about both. But I would never air anything personal or private about my brothers in public. I would never air the family dirty laundry for all to see. To do so is tawdry. It is disgusting. Your brothers are your blood. You never sell out your brothers. Period.
That is what Harry seems to be missing. Yes, he has separated himself from the royal family over what he says has been the sometimes racially based mistreatment of his wife, although he has never made that allegation about his brother, from what I have heard. Maybe Harry needs money to continue to live in the lavish royal lifestyle to which he is accustomed, and writing a scandalous book about his family and doing a scandalous miniseries about his family might help fund that lifestyle.
But to me, all the money in the world is not worth betraying your family, particularly your brother.
Back when I was in college, I had some close friends who joined a fraternity. They urged, and eventually badgered me, to join. They told me of the benefits of joining a fraternity, of the gaggles of willing women, of the wild keg parties, of the stolen exams ready for pre-test perusal in the fraternity files. They also told if I joined the fraternity I would have 50 brothers.
My response always was, “I’m great with the brothers I already have.”
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.