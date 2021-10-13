LIFE OUT HERE: I’m a Van man

In an online discussion a few months ago, a person insisted that people should stop listening to Van Morrison’s music because of the stupid things he had said about COVID-19. That writer said if he had spouted such idiocy, many people would want nothing do with him ever again, yet folks were still listening to Van Morrison’s music and buying tickets to his concerts.
“That’s because Van is one of the pure musical geniuses of the last 60 years, and you’re not,” I responded.
How much of a Van man am I?
The first 45 rpm record I bought, at age 11, was Van Morrison’s “Domino.”
The second concert I attended was a Van Morrison concert.
One of the two songs sung at my wedding was “Someone Like You” by Van Morrison.
Over the weekend, my wife and I were binge-watching a series called “Modern Love” – we’ve done a lot of series binge-watching in the last year and a half, but that’s another column for another time – and one of the Irish father’s goals in the episode was to make his daughter appreciate the greatness of Van Morrison’s music.
“Now that’s a good dad,” I mused.
The father soon died, and the episode closed with the daughter, now a Van fan, putting on a recording of Van’s “Days Like This,” and the mother and daughter singing along as they drove through the foggy Irish countryside.
The beauty of all of that made me cry.
I don’t think everything Van Morrison has done is brilliant, but he often is incomparable. Think about the genius of “Gloria,” “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Jackie Wilson Said,” “Moondance,” “Tupelo Honey,” “Wild Night” and “Domino.”
I could go on and on, so I will. Who else could write songs as great as “Here Comes the Night,” “Days Like This,” Have I Told You Lately I Love You,” “Wonderful Remark” “Bright Side of the Road,” “Sweet Thing” and “Into the Mystic”? If you don’t know these songs, it’s your loss, because you’re missing out on unadulterated beauty.
One of the best things about Van is he was still writing wonderful music 50 years into his career. He still writes the occasional gem even now, nearly 60 years into his career.
I was talking last week with someone I know who’s been a musician and music fan for his entire life. We were discussing the greatest soul singers ever. We agreed it was Aretha among women. I said it was Al Green among males, but he insisted Stevie Wonder might be as great as Al Green. I concurred, then added Van Morrison is right up with Stevie and Al as far as soul singers go. He agreed, wholeheartedly.
That made me happy, because, really, who sings with more natural feeling that Van? Who’s more spontaneously and deeply soulful as a singer than Van the Man? That’s right. No one.
As much as I love Van, I acknowledge his flaws, his missteps. He’s put out some absolute musical crap. He can be a weirdo and a crank, according to countless reports. Some of the mystical ranting in his music goes a bit far. He can be enthusiastic and engaging in concert, or he can just go through the motions, as if in a trance. I’ve seen him both ways, and was deeply saddened by seeing, and paying for, the latter.
And as an Irishman, even a Northern Irishman and thereby a British subject, he should not have accepted being knighted by the queen. Many Irish people have never forgiven him for that.
At least that’s what they say until a song comes on in the radio or the bar, and they join in with everyone else in the world, joyfully singing along with Van Morrison’s incomparable music.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at Kofford@roadrunner.com
