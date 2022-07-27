LIFE OUT HERE: Idiot savant of names

After nearly six and a half decades on this planet, I’ve found my true gift.
I’m an idiot savant in determining people’s names.
Few who know me would disagree with the idiot part, but the savant part has just shown itself in recent months. My gift is this: I can determine someone’s name by just examining the person, or at times, examining the person and having a conversation with that human.
I’ve long held the theory that people look like their names. A Michael looks nothing like a Melvin. A Maria looks nothing like a Monserrat. I think it has something to do with both the appearances of parents who choose certain names for their children and children growing into the people their names reflect.
In recent years as a university teacher, I’ve played a game with myself where, on the first day of class, I go through the class roster as the students enter and try to determine which student is which. I’ve gotten better and better at this over the years.
A couple of months ago, my tremendously better half was getting yet another honor at yet another banquet, and we were seated at a table with one person we knew. There were seven other marked named cards in the center of the table that had not been distributed. The four women sitting across from us had not taken their name cards yet. I had never met these women. I picked up the seven name cards and looked at the four women. I then started distributing the cards to the women: “You are Maricruz, you are Guadalupe…” etc. I picked all four names from the seven name cards correctly.
The women appeared baffled by my ability to do what I just did and looked at me as if I might be some sort of strange stalker dude. The three other people’s name cards never got picked up, probably because word spread that some weirdo was doing freaky things with name cards at Table 2 and no one else wanted to sit there.
I’ve been teaching in Ireland for a month and recently was joined by a friend. I’m not mentioning his name because he’s a prominent local attorney and I’m certain he would not want to suffer the drop in revenues in his practice from association with this column or its author.
Anyway, one night we stayed in a rustic, charming little rural hotel/restaurant/bar in West County Cork. As we ate dinner and had a couple of adult beverages on a patio that overlooks a resplendent waterfall, we were engaged by a local fellow. Another Irishman soon joined the animated chat. Such is the way folks are in Ireland. Garrulous would be an understatement.
After a few hours, the conversation ended and my friend and I headed to our rooms. He soon pointed out that neither man had provided his name and we’d never asked. I said we should just create names for the two, as we probably would never see either again.
I quickly said we would call the rotund guy Mickey, but I had a hard time coming up with a name for the thinner, more cosmopolitan fellow. After some minutes of consideration, I determined we should call him Steven and told my friend that.
The next morning we were eating breakfast at the same place and the thinner man asked if he could join us. Of course we said yes. He soon started talking about his upbringing in Dublin and said an aunt had given him a book when he was young and said, “I hope you enjoy this, Steven.”
My jaw dropped and I looked at my friend. A highly trained courtroom professional, his reaction was much more restrained, but there was a gleam in his eye.
Of the thousands of first names an Irishman might have, I’d picked the right one. And, really, I wouldn’t be surprised if the other guy was named Mickey. I, after all, have a gift.
I’m thinking after I retire from university teaching, a prosperous career on the carnival circuit awaits.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
