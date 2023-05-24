LIFE OUT HERE: In the swim

Today

Mainly sunny. High 98F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 96F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.