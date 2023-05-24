LIFE OUT HERE: In the swim

Swimming was the answer.
When we moved to Tucson, my wife made me promise I would not look for a gym where I could play basketball. I’d played basketball a couple days a week, minimum, for about 56 years, but my body had started breaking down. In my last few years playing basketball, I had mangled my left pinkie by breaking it, dislocating it and tearing the major tendon – all at once – and had also torn my labrum and rotator cuff – at separate times – in my right shoulder.
My wife had been pleading with me for more than two decades to give up basketball, but I stuck with it, because I deeply love the game and because I got a certain mental buzz, and a certain focus, from it that I could get from nothing else in life. So I kept playing, through many sprained ankles, more than a few dislocated fingers, poked eyes, a broken nose, loosened teeth and countless bruises, scratches and bumps.
At 63 and a half, though, I realized my body had been battered enough, and that my wife was right. I’d done my time, basketball-wise. I started looking for another good aerobic exercise. I already had an exercise bike that I used regularly, and I walked my dogs a couple times a day, but I needed something more.
Fortunately, I found a gym right across the street from our Tucson house that has a pool, along with weight machines and stationary bikes.
I’ve always loved swimming. I learned to swim at age 3 and could swim the length of a 25-yard pool at that age. My family lived on a lake during my teen years, and I spent many hours swimming in that (highly polluted) lake. I just love being in the water, whether it’s a lake, a river, a pool or the ocean.
While swimming doesn’t quite bring the hyperawareness that basketball brought to my mind, it’s tremendous aerobic exercise and good for the strength of the entire body.
Over months I gradually built my swimming endurance. I went from a few laps to many laps to the nearly half-mile I swim three days a week now.
What’s wonderful about swimming so much is one can eat almost anything he wants and not put on weight. And it’s no secret that I love to eat, particularly tacos and cookies.
I’d long heard some distance runners would reach a mental high after a certain amount of time running. I was always too big in the butt, and the thighs, to do distance running. I could run fast. I just couldn’t run far. That meant I never found out if the “runner’s high” thing was true.
I have, however, found I frequently reach a “swimmer’s high” after several laps. I relax and get lost in my thoughts, to the point where I frequently lose track of how many laps I’ve swum. When that happens, I usually guess low regarding my lap total so I can swim even more laps to reach my goal.
What do I think about during my “swimmer’s high” moments? I think about my writing projects, my love for my wife, jokes that continue to strike me as funny, the basketball playoffs, the cookies I have in the house, my love for my dogs, the novel that I’m reading, and much more.
When I can’t swim on my designated days because I have other things to do or because the pool is closed, I experience withdrawal, both physical and mental. It seems I’m compelled to swim these days.
Will swimming ever replace basketball as the activity that takes me to my place of bliss? No, nothing ever could replace basketball.
But as bliss replacements go, swimming’s proving pretty damn good.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.